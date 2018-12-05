Snapshot

What We’re Reading

They’re Running!: No fewer than 30 people might run in the Democratic presidential primary. Damon Linker lays out seven categories of potential candidates. (The Week)

‘A Legend in Our Caucus’: California Representative Barbara Lee is a progressive icon—and soon, she’ll be part of House Democratic leadership . (Ella Nilsen, Vox)

Trump’s Mirror Image: Richard Ojeda, the fiery West Virginia Democrat who lost his House race but outperformed Hillary Clinton in his district by 30 points, is running for president. Could he tap into the left’s populist impulses ? (Hunter Derensis, The American Conservative)

Inside the Machine: A North Carolina man faces serious allegations of absentee-ballot fraud . BuzzFeed News investigates the developing scandal. (Brianna Sacks and Otillia Steadman)

