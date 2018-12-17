On Sunday, he started with an emphatic “Merry Christmas” to the host Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation. Miller is Jewish, but his firm greeting makes sense in light of his college opinion columns about anti-Christmas bias, including a 2006 piece titled “Attack of the Secularist Scrooges.” He tapped his fingers against his other hand, as if impatient for the conversation’s end before it had begun.

Brennan asked first about a Texas judge’s ruling that found Obamacare unconstitutional, given changes in last year’s tax law. Miller delivered the key GOP talking point first, emphasizing that “there’s no change immediately in Obamacare.” He pivoted to asking whether Democrats would work with Republicans on a plan to replace their party’s crown jewel. Echoing another talking point, he accurately pointed out that 80 percent of people who paid a fine under Obamacare’s individual mandate made $50,000 a year or less. He spoke in a monotone of long sentences, as if reading from a script.

Then, with a spin that defied common sense, he blamed the Affordable Care Act for “the 28 million Americans who because of Obamacare still don’t have access to health insurance.” He was criticizing a Democratic law that helped reduce the number of uninsured from 44 million in 2013 to 27 million three years later, because it didn’t achieve total coverage.

Still, he was staying calm. When he said that “Obamacare has always been unconstitutional,” he let Brennan interrupt him to clarify that the judge’s ruling last week hinged on the GOP tax-cut law’s elimination of the fine for the uninsured. In 2012, the Supreme Court upheld Obamacare in a narrow decision written by the Republican-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts that classified the fine as a tax and found the law constitutional because of Congress’s taxing authority; with the fine removed, the federal judge in Texas ruled that the rest of the law cannot stand alone.

But when Brennan tried to ask a follow-up question about a potential Obamacare replacement, Miller talked over her. The transcript starts to look like a script for Whose Line Is It Anyway? as he interrupts her.

Brennan then turned to Miller’s passion, immigration. She asked who bears responsibility for the death of Jakelin Caal, the 7-year-old Guatemalan immigrant who died in U.S. Border Patrol custody about nine hours after she and her father were detained in the New Mexico desert. Miller began with an expression of sympathy before calling her death “a painful reminder of the ongoing humanitarian tragedy that is illegal immigration and the misery that it spreads.”

He blamed the large number of migrant families on “left-wing, activist judicial rulings that incentivize the most vulnerable populations to come to our country.” He was apparently referring to the 1997 Flores settlement, which sets limits on how long the government can detain migrant children, and a related 2015 ruling. He deployed the dark, dramatic language for which he is known, as in Trump’s “American carnage” inaugural speech: “Smuggling organizations profit off death and misery … vicious, vile organizations … grotesque … heinous, smuggling organizations.”