One of the first things that Giuliani did was to go after people who jumped over turnstiles in the subway to avoid paying for rides.

“When the transit cops started arresting people for fare-jumping, previously considered too penny-ante to worry about, they found that fare-jumpers often had rap sheets including more serious crimes,” Michael Tomasky wrote. “When street cops started busting people for selling dime bags, they found the same thing.”

What happened was dramatic. The crime rate began to drop dramatically. Murders went down. New York underwent a renaissance. Giuliani touted this approach throughout his mayorship. There’s a video on YouTube of him acting with mock-apoplexy when asked about prosecuting public urinators late in his tenure.

“If somebody urinates in public, the person is telling you, ‘I’ve got a big problem,’” Giuliani says when he finishes sputtering. “This is what broken windows theory is all about. If somebody is urinating in public, we’ve got a problem … It may be a minor thing, it may be a serious thing, but you have to deal with it. It is against the law.”

Leaving office didn’t dampen his enthusiasm for the theory. At the Republican National Convention in July 2016, Giuliani presented the MAGA platform as a sort of broken windows for America.

“I know we can change it, because I did it by changing New York City from ‘the crime capital of America’ to the safest large city in the United States,” Giuliani said. “What I did for New York, Donald Trump will do for America.”

When Hillary Clinton attacked stop-and-frisk, the tactic of stopping people (mostly young men of color, in practice) when officers have a “reasonably suspicion” of a crime, Giuliani was outraged. Giuliani argued that this kind of proactive, aggressive police work was essential to keeping crime down.

Lately, however, Giuliani has adopted a different view about proactive police work now that he’s President Trump’s attorney. He’s raged against special counsel Robert Mueller, accusing him of being on a fishing expedition, searching for crimes where there aren’t any.

But the most glaring shift has come in recent days. Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen has acknowledged committing campaign-finance crimes as part of an attempt to cover up allegations of affairs with the president. Documents filed by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Giuliani’s stomping grounds before his mayorship, indicate that prosecutors believe Trump was involved in violations of the law.

Ken White: Manafort, Cohen, and Individual 1 are in grave danger.

In response, the president’s defenders, formal and informal, have adopted a new talking point, saying that the crimes that Mueller and SDNY have pursued are “process crimes”—obstruction, lies, and the like, but not serious criminal misconduct. The Wall Street Journal editorial page, a staunch defender of and occasional outlet for Giuliani’s tough-on-crime policies, this week blasted Michael Flynn’s prosecution for lying to the FBI as “entrapment.” But Giuliani himself outdid everyone else.