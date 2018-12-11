Snapshot

What We’re Reading

True Trump Fans: Trump is really popular in rural areas, reports FiveThirtyEight. In cities and suburbs? Not so much . (Nathaniel Rakich, Dhrumil Mehta)

Welcome to the Resistance: In the past few weeks, Ammon Bundy, of right-wing militia fame, has turned into a fierce critic of Trump’s immigration policies. What’s going on? (Ruth Graham, Slate)

Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Impeachment proceedings would be a political firestorm for the Democratic elite, writes Jonathan V. Last. What if that’s their only choice? (The Weekly Standard)

