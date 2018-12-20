Meanwhile, Obama had put more energy into the redistricting reform group he backed and recruited his friend and former Attorney General Eric Holder to chair.

The merger now will create a “joint force that is focused on this issue of singular importance,” Obama said on Thursday.

The merging of the organizations will begin almost immediately, building off a working relationship the groups formed during the 2018 midterms. Eager to get Obama voters engaged on the esoteric issue of redistricting, the NDRC tapped the OFA list, hosting multiple virtual house party nights, and helping rouse the most die-hard supporters of the former president to vote on the issue and spread the word.

The results of the midterms were good news for the effort: Democrats flipped nearly 400 state legislature seats, and eight overall chambers, in addition to eating away at several Republican super majorities. Those wins, along with the governor’s races that the Democrats flipped, put the party in much stronger shape ahead of the 2020 census and the next round of drawing the electoral maps in 2021.

Holder, who will remain chairing the group as he considers whether to launch a 2020 campaign himself (Thursday, he’d only say that he’s thinking about it and will make a decision by early 2019), called the merger “a way to maximize the incredible impact that OFA has had in the past and continue it into the future—this is a natural extension of the work we’ve been doing over the past year.”

The bulked up NDRC will be the main outlet for Obama’s fundraising and political involvement over the next two years, with him returning to the sidelines and staying out of the fray until the 2020 elections.

Holder said Obama has landed on redistricting reform as his central political cause as a way to get more action on climate change, gun control and health care. He argued that those would move if the state legislatures and House districts elect members who are more representative of the voting public than the current lines allow.

“If you say, ‘The Obama legacy will then be focused on redistricting,’ that’s the mechanism by which the things the Obama presidency were about will be preserved,” Holder said.

The issue of gerrymandering has exploded in politics in the last two years, in part due to moves like the Wisconsin and Michigan legislatures moving after the November elections to cut back the powers of the Democrats who won. Both states are heavily gerrymandered, giving Republicans major advantages in winning elections that are disproportionate to voter turnout.

Not every OFA supporter will move to redistricting. Over the next few months, OFA officials will work to pair members who prioritize other issues with groups that focus on those.

Holder will hold his own conference call with OFA supporters on Jan. 7 to begin providing details of the merger.