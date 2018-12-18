Securing cooperating witnesses, who can be valuable to investigators probing intelligence-gathering operations and propaganda campaigns being directed from abroad, has also been a factor.

Over the course of the nearly two-year-old probe into a potential conspiracy between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, prosecutors have effectively used a commonplace practice among lobbyists—evading FARA registration—as an important bargaining chip.

Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, whose indictment last year constituted the most significant prosecution of a FARA violation ever, agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation (although Manafort’s cooperation agreement has since been terminated after he allegedly lied to prosecutors). Another GOP lobbyist and former Manafort associate, who was charged earlier this year with a FARA violation for his work in Ukraine, Sam Patten, pleaded guilty and signed on as a cooperating witness in Mueller’s probe. And Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russia ties, evaded FARA charges for his Turkey lobbying work in exchange for agreeing to cooperate with Mueller.

“Cooperation is a very big part of it,” said Josh Rosenstein, a partner at Sandler Reiff Lamb Rosenstein & Birkenstock who specializes in FARA requirements. “One reason there have been so few FARA indictments and prosecutions historically is because it is often used as a bargaining chip as part of pre-prosecution agreements.” It is not clear whether Flynn’s associates indicted on Monday, Kian and Alptekin, will agree to cooperate. But with the indictment of Flynn’s business associates, the Justice Department appears to have substantially expanded its interpretation of FARA enforcement, Rosenstein said, by targeting both the U.S. agent and the foreign principal, as opposed to just the agent. In this case, the foreign principal who hired Flynn’s firm, Alptekin, has been held accountable along with the alleged agents—Flynn and his U.S. business partner Kian—for allegedly lying about his government backers in an effort to falsify a FARA filing. Prosecutors characterized it as a conspiracy and charged Kian and Alptekin as such.

The conspiracy to “covertly and unlawfully” influence U.S. public opinion as it relates to Gulen, as prosecutors put it, and ultimately secure his extradition was remarkably brazen. The U.S. government’s position has been that Turkey has not provided the Justice Department with sufficient evidence that Gulen, a Pennsylvania-based cleric who is a legal U.S. resident, played a role in the failed 2016 coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as Erdoğan alleges. (The White House was reportedly considering extraditing Gulen last month, however, in order to placate Turkey over the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.)