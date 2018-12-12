Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) and Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime former lawyer, was sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of tax evasion, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress. In a prepared statement, Cohen said that his “blind loyalty” to Trump led him “to take a path of darkness instead of light.”
-
The Senate passed a resolution demanding an end to the U.S. military’s support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. But when passing a consequential $867 billion farm deal, House Republicans tucked in an unrelated provision to prevent a floor vote on the war in Yemen, blocking its path to passing in the House.
-
Dozens of former state and federal judges called on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to stop making immigration arrests at courthouses.
-
About 20 percent fewer new people have signed up for insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act ahead of a Saturday deadline, compared with this time last year, according to a status report from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
-
Republicans and Democrats appear to be headed toward a do-over election in North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District, where the November election was rocked by claims of fraud.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Rigging Democracy: Nationwide demographic shifts mean that the Republican Party is slowly turning into the party of the minority. But the GOP is finding ways to retain power. (Vann R. Newkirk II)
-
A War on Women: The rise of authoritarianism around the world has been propelled by promises to reverse feminists’ gains made in the past decades, argues Peter Beinart.
-
Compromised: As he exits public office, Paul Ryan leaves behind a legacy of capitulating to many Trumpian policies that went against his own beliefs. (Dick Polman)
-
An Unlikely Coalition?: Many conservative Christian leaders support Trump’s push for criminal-justice reform, but black and progressive clergy members are hesitant to support him, even on such a nonpartisan issue. (Emma Green)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Democracy on the Move: President Trump describes the migrant caravan traveling toward the U.S. border as a “lawless” group. But along the way, the migrants have elected officials, built a public-safety council, and even set up their own press shop. (Jesus Rodriguez, Politico)
What Happened to the Mooch?: More than two dozen senior officials have left the Trump administration in the last two years. Here’s where they’ve ended up. (Brittany Shepherd, Washingtonian)
Points for Authenticity: President Trump came out looking better than both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker designee Nancy Pelosi after their live-streamed argument on Tuesday, argues Matt Lewis. (Daily Beast)
We’re always looking for ways to improve The Politics & Policy Daily. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Let us know anytime here.
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.