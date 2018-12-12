Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Democracy on the Move: President Trump describes the migrant caravan traveling toward the U.S. border as a “lawless” group. But along the way, the migrants have elected officials, built a public-safety council, and even set up their own press shop . (Jesus Rodriguez, Politico)

What Happened to the Mooch?: More than two dozen senior officials have left the Trump administration in the last two years. Here’s where they’ve ended up . (Brittany Shepherd, Washingtonian)

Points for Authenticity: President Trump came out looking better than both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker designee Nancy Pelosi after their live-streamed argument on Tuesday, argues Matt Lewis. (Daily Beast)

