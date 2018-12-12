Officially, the president is “Individual 1” in the legal documents that accompany Cohen’s guilty plea. But Trump was unmasked again and again during the hour-long sentencing that took place inside the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan. Cohen’s attorney, Guy Petrillo, characterized the president, and his animosity toward the dual investigations that brought down his client, as a threatening presence hovering over Cohen’s every decision in the case. “He came forward to offer evidence against the most powerful person in our country,” Petrillo told the court.

Cohen, wearing a black suit and light-blue tie, entered the courtroom about 45 minutes before the sentencing hearing began. His family—including his mother and wheelchair-bound father, his two siblings, and his two teenage children—were already seated, dressed in funereal black. The packed wooden pews included dozens of reporters, as well as Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’s lawyer and the Trump antagonist, who took one of the final remaining seats as a member of the public.

Cohen’s plea deal was complicated by the fact that federal prosecutors offered differing views about his level of cooperation. Lawyers for Special Counsel Robert Mueller praised Cohen for his assistance in their investigation into Russian interference in the election, while lawyers for the Southern District of New York faulted Cohen for his refusal to sign an agreement pledging his full cooperation.

Petrillo cited the “barrage of attacks” that Trump has leveled on Cohen, as well as unspecified threats to himself and his family, as reasons this was “not a standard case of cooperation” with the government. And he suggested that the precarious future of Mueller’s probe was a factor in Cohen’s decision not to sign a formal agreement with federal prosecutors. “He knew that the president might shut down the investigation,” Petrillo told the court, “and he knew there might come a time when he might appear in court and there would be no special counsel to stand up for him.”

Cohen’s invocation of the president, however, was far more personal. He referenced Trump’s comments calling him “a rat” and his tweets mocking him as weak. “My departure as a loyal soldier to the president bears a very hefty price,” he said. Cohen acknowledged that, in a way, the president was right.

“My weakness,” he said, “can be characterized as a blind loyalty to Donald Trump.”

Cohen assured the court that he was willing to cooperate further with the government, but did not want to sign an agreement that would drag his case on for years and years and subject his family to the public’s continued glare. “I have chosen this unorthodox path because the sooner I can serve this sentence, the sooner I can return to my family,” Cohen said.