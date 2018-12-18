Written by Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal) and Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
A federal judge agreed to delay former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s sentencing for lying to the FBI. Flynn requested the delay, signaling his fear that he might serve prison time despite his cooperation with three separate investigations.
Democrats rejected an offer from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that would have kept the federal government open in exchange for Congress reprogramming $1 billion in unspent funds to implement Trump’s immigration policies. Funding for roughly one-quarter of the federal government runs out on Friday at midnight.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey appointed Republican Representative Martha McSally to fill the Senate seat being vacated by Senator Jon Kyl. McSally lost the November election for Arizona’s other Senate seat to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
The New York Attorney General’s office said that the Trump Foundation will dissolve amid allegations that Trump and his children engaged in “persistently illegal conduct” and used the foundation for personal and political gain.
The Trump administration’s school-safety commission released long-anticipated recommendations for improving school safety, including one that would scrap a federal policy urging schools not to punish minority students at a higher rate than white students.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Deluded: Paul Ryan’s account of his tenure as Speaker of the House is drastically disconnected from reality, argues David Frum.
-
Bankrolled: Big donors are shunning Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s potential presidential campaign because she urged former Senator Al Franken to resign. But Gillibrand’s got millions in the bank. (Edward-Isaac Dovere)
-
On Whose Authority?: A Supreme Court decision could reclassify nearly half of Oklahoma as “Indian country”—and result in new trials for nearly 2,000 Native American inmates. (Garrett Epps)
-
A New Purity Test: Former Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke was criticized by progressives for taking money from fossil-fuel corporations, demonstrating how significant portions of the Democratic Party are starting to view corporations as the enemy, argues Peter Beinart.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
An Epidemic in the Nation’s Capital: The rate of fatal drug overdoses has increased among black Americans twice as fast as it has among white Americans—and nobody’s talking about it. (Peter Jamison, Whitney Shefte, and André Chung, The Washington Post)
Uncle Joe’s Platform: Former Vice President Joe Biden could very well be the Democratic nominee for president. But where does he actually stand on policy? (Matthew Yglesias, Vox)
What Regulators Missed: An investigation from NPR and Frontline found that thousands of coal miners are suffering from advanced-stage black lung disease, and federal regulators failed to respond to signs of danger.
