Snapshot

What We’re Reading

An Epidemic in the Nation’s Capital: The rate of fatal drug overdoses has increased among black Americans twice as fast as it has among white Americans— and nobody ’ s talking about it . (Peter Jamison, Whitney Shefte, and André Chung, The Washington Post)

Uncle Joe’s Platform: Former Vice President Joe Biden could very well be the Democratic nominee for president. But where does he actually stand on policy? (Matthew Yglesias, Vox)

What Regulators Missed: An investigation from NPR and Frontline found that thousands of coal miners are suffering from advanced-stage black lung disease , and federal regulators failed to respond to signs of danger.

