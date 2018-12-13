Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Adapt or Get Out: Every 100 minutes, Louisiana loses a football field’s worth of coastal land to climate change. Here’s how local farmers and scientists are fighting back . (Katherine Webb-Hehn, Scalawag)

Who’s That?: Despite seemingly endless speculation about top 2020 presidential contenders, a recent poll suggests that most Americans don’t even recognize the names of “rising stars” such as Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. (Dylan Scott, Vox)

Another Green Revolution: Just as fighting fascism during World War II brought about a democratic transition to Keynesian liberalism, the fight against climate change can lead America out of neoliberalism , argues Eric Levitz. (New York)

In Denial: John Podhoretz asks why some Republicans still refuse to acknowledge that the midterms were a loss for their party . (New York Post)

