— Elaine Godfrey, Madeleine Carlisle, and Olivia Paschal

The End of Civil Rights

Vann R. Newkirk II

“...from the Black Belt in Alabama in the 1980s to the farthest reaches of the border fence today, the Sessions Doctrine is the endgame of a long legal tradition of undermining minority civil rights.” → Read on.

The Perpetual Disaster of the Trump Administration

David A. Graham

“It is as though the United States is stumbling, never quite falling on its face but never fully righting itself, either, caught perpetually mid-stumble. The only certainty is more weeks like this one. There is no exit.” → Read on.

The Jews of Pittsburgh Bury Their Dead

Emma Green

“Jewish tradition teaches that the dead cannot be left alone. Some call it a sign of respect for people in death, as in life. Others say that the soul, or nefesh, is connected to the body until it is buried, or even for days afterward, and people must be present as it completes its transition into the next world.” → Read on.

Heidi Cruz Didn’t Plan for This

Elaina Plott

“As Heidi had discovered at the beginning of her marriage, signing on to a way of life is one thing; living it is another matter entirely. Despite her best efforts, Real Heidi and Campaign Heidi at times became one.” → Read on.

The Democrat Who Could Lead Trump’s Impeachment Isn’t Sure It’s Warranted

Russell Berman

“It was Robin Bady, a 67-year-old neighborhood resident, who asked about impeachment: What were the chances, she wondered, that it could happen if Democrats won back the House majority this fall? It’s a question likely on the minds of millions of Americans at the moment, and more than just about anyone else in the country, [Jerry] Nadler is the person to ask.” → Read on.