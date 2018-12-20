The first reported drone crash involving a civilian airplane took place last year, when one of the machines struck the wing of a small charter aircraft in Canada; though that plane, too, landed safely, Canada’s transport minister warned that, had the drone damaged the engine or the cockpit, the result could have been “catastrophic.” The threat isn’t limited to aviation. Small drones have been implicated in a reported assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela; used in attacks on or surveillance of U.S. troops and their allies in Iraq and Syria; and flown into a stadium to harass soccer players in Serbia.

Events like these are what worry people like Jaz Banga, the CEO of Airspace Systems, a Silicon Valley–based company that works on drone safety. In a recent interview, he told me that both the San Francisco Police Department and Major League Baseball have deployed his company’s new detection system to scan the skies for drones during two high-profile events: San Francisco’s Fleet Week this fall—which involves a massive display of Navy ships and airplanes—and the 2018 World Series games in Boston and Los Angeles. The system, called Galaxy, functions as a kind of 3-D map of the air, and it offers the option to deploy a drone-capturing drone in case of a threat.

Large, spectator-packed events are hard enough to secure in two dimensions, but you can’t put checkpoints and metal detectors in the sky. (For instance: In the assassination attempt on President Maduro in Venezuela in August, two drones rigged with explosives sailed close to him before blowing up; one unarmed drone landed harmlessly at the feet of German Chancellor Angela Merkel at an event in 2013; and one, carrying a small amount of radioactive sand, landed on the roof of the Japanese prime minister’s office in 2015.)

Fleet Week in particular centers on a massive air show, featuring, among other things, Navy fighter jets flying in formation over San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. There are, Banga said, “a million people plus in the city that just come out to hang out and watch loud airplanes fly, [and] the brass from the U.S. military is hanging out here, too.”

The drones that people worry about in this context are not the ones developed by the U.S. military for surveillance and air strikes. They’re smaller, cheaper, commercially available gadgets like quadcopters that can have many recreational or business uses, from getting cool aerial footage to delivering emergency supplies to monitoring crops or even traffic violations.

With an event like Fleet Week, the risk of a mid-air collision could materialize from someone who wanted to get a closer look at the air show via a drone-mounted camera, or a hobbyist who wanted to see how high his or her machine could fly. One of those devices might collide with a plane, or crash and injure someone in a crowd. That’s assuming the operators don’t have nefarious ends, which an observer from the ground wouldn’t necessarily be able to determine.