Franken quit the Senate after a woman named Leeann Tweeden said publicly in late 2017 that he had forcibly kissed her when they worked on a comedy troupe together during a USO tour in 2006. He was also photographed holding his hands above her breasts while she slept on an aircraft during the tour.

Gillibrand told me later she’s “very surprised” this is still such an issue, a year later. But she said it doesn’t have much to do with what she’s living day to day.

“For every one person who shares a concern with me, I have at least one person thanking me, and it tends to be young women who come up to me with tears in their eyes, and say, ‘I can’t tell you how much it meant to me that you stood up and did the right thing,” Gillibrand said. She claimed that around the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, there were a “hundred” who came up to her to thank her at protest rallies.

“I don’t think America recognizes how far we still have to go, and I think maybe the Al Franken issue is just right at that fulcrum of our own uncertainty, because he was so well liked,” she said.

Much of the continuing fury tracks back to Susie Tompkins Buell, who co-founded the Esprit clothing line and has given many thousands of dollars to many Democratic candidates over the years. Gillibrand’s not the only Democrat to have faced her fury—“I would just love to write my big check … or have a high-dollar dinner here,” Buell told the San Francisco Chronicle in February 2012, frustrated with Barack Obama on environmental policy. “I can’t.”

“I don't know where he stands on anything,” she added. (She never did write a check to Obama’s re-election campaign.)

But her comments about Gillibrand strike deep every time. Maybe it’s because she is a prominent female entrepreneur and philanthropist who’s defended a man accused of sexual misconduct and attacked a woman who stood up against him. Maybe it’s because she’s been willing to speak out with a feeling that a number of other prominent Democrats share, fueled in part by their affection for Franken and in part by the air of striving that Gillibrand constantly gives off. Maybe it’s because as the tipping point against Franken—she also said last December that in retrospect Bill Clinton should have resigned, and Donald Trump should, earning a tweet that she “would do anything” for campaign contributions—Gillibrand made her most prominent move to identify herself with the seething fury of women, and here is a woman who was and is still pushing back.

Buell is far from alone. George Soros threw in a gripe about her in an interview in the spring, and other big donors who liked Franken and loved the way he’d finally let loose in questioning Trump officials continue to burn about it. Gillibrand’s calling for Franken to quit still seems like “a large scalpel to use for what turned out to be no strategic gain whatsoever,” said Philadelphia based-bankruptcy expert Ted Gavin, who’s also on the board of EMILY’s List.