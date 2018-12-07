Read: George W. Bush’s Eulogy for His Father

There’s a reason the Internet has been rife this week with those personal stories: Bush showed himself to people. I don’t mean that to say he was “authentic,” that consultant-class word that essentially describes politicians who are good at manufacturing homespun versions of themselves. What I mean is that George Bush wouldn’t let the Army land the chopper on hotel grounds when he traveled—“didn’t want to disturb the guests,” Cramer writes in What It Takes—or let Secret Service block the streets for the motorcade. “He made them stop at the lights!” Cramer writes. “He didn’t want to disturb the other drivers.” In other words, there are a lot of people in this country who, whether on that October night he botched the first pitch or at a stoplight in D.C., glimpsed what lay behind the veneer.

Cramer, who died in 2013 at 62, was proof that reporters were among them—that Bush didn’t shield the stuff that made him human from the people who covered him. But part of what makes What It Takes so meaningful is that it shows Bush was hardly unique in doing so. Of Bob Dole, Bush’s main primary challenger, Cramer writes of his anxieties following the war, when German machine gun fire left him with limited mobility in his right arm and numbness in his left. “It wasn’t so long since he’d starred in his own private nightmare, the vision of Bob Dole in his wheelchair, selling pencils on Main Street,” Cramer writes. “What he feared were the silent flashes of that vision in other people’s eyes—he searched their faces when he asked for a vote: Did they think he wasn’t up to a ‘real’ job?”

Read: A Forgotten Legacy of George H. W. Bush

His treatment of ’88’s Democratic candidates was no less intimate and perceptive. Gary Hart, before he dropped out in scandal, Cramer writes, began to crumble in the car one day with his team, as video crews chased them. “In his car, Hart murmured: ‘Why do they have to chase me?’ He couldn’t understand what they gained. He couldn’t understand why they had to hunt him down...At one point, in the middle of a chase, Hart turned to [an aide] with a look that mingled irony and sadness. ‘I just want to have some fun,’ he said. ‘I’ve never had any fun…’”

Michael Dukakis, the Democratic nominee, says Cramer, was fueled on the trail by a fear of losing, because he’d lost before—running for reelection as Massachusetts governor in 1978—and he never wanted to feel so low again. In the month after that loss, he’d find himself wasting away afternoons, “sitting in the kitchen, dark, sad eyes fixed on nothing,” Cramer writes. “Michael was depressed. But Michael was a man who was never depressed—not for one day in his forty-five years. He never took more than one aspirin! Now he didn’t understand what had happened to him, what was wrong with him...He’d let himself down. And he could not understand, now, why he couldn’t pick himself up.”