There were other foreign-policy successes: Bush ordered the U.S. invasion of Panama, and the eventual removal of Manuel Noriega, its formerly U.S.-backed leader; and approved the U.S.-led U.N. intervention in Somalia’s civil war.

Two of his greatest achievements had consequences for two of his sons: The First Gulf War, the conflict for which Bush is perhaps best known, paved the way for a second conflict, launched by President George W. Bush, that kept the United States in Iraq for more than a decade and hurt the younger Bush’s presidency; the formerly heralded North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) became the shibboleth of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, in which Trump defeated former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, a proponent of free trade, in the Republican primary.

Neither Bush nor his sons attended the Republican Convention at which Trump was nominated, and the Bush refused to endorse the billionaire real estate developer in his race against Hillary Clinton. But the elder Bush was unable to translate his foreign-policy successes to his domestic record. His “Thousand Points of Light” speech, which encouraged volunteerism, was widely mocked and satirized, and even made its way to a Neil Young song.

Liberals still criticize Bush’s nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, and his subsequent defense of Thomas amid allegations of sexual harassment. And Bush’s now-infamous pledge, “Read my lips: No new taxes,” had to be broken with taxes increases on the wealthy as part of a budget deal in 1990 that addressed mounting deficits and stabilized government finances. But the tax increases angered conservatives, and Bush would later say that the decision destroyed him politically.

In the early 1990s, the U.S. entered a recession, and Bush faced a young, charismatic Democratic governor named Bill Clinton who made the economy the centerpiece of his presidential campaign. A third-party bid by the billionaire Ross Perot did not help Bush, nor did the president’s apparent ignorance about how modern supermarkets worked. Ultimately, Clinton triumphed in the 1992 presidential election, relegating Bush to the list of one-term presidents. “I worked my heart out and it was terrible to adjust, but then you figure life goes on, just do what the next challenge is,” he told his granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager, then a contributor to NBC’s “Today” show, in 2012.

The letter Bush wrote to his successor the day he handed over the White House became a symbol of the grace for which the president was known.“There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair,” he wrote to Clinton. “I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course. You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.

Bush’s stabilizing presidency and the relative calm of the 1990s now seems like a lifetime ago. As his biographer Jon Meacham wrote

Americans unhappy with the reflexively polarized politics of the first decades of the 21st century will find the presidency of George H.W. Bush refreshing, even quaint. He embraced compromise as a necessary element of public life, engaged his political foes in the passage of important legislation, and was willing to break with the base of his own party in order to do what he thought was right, whatever the price. Quaint, yes. But it happened in America, only a quarter of a century ago.

In 2015, President Obama called Bush “one of the more underrated presidents we have ever had.”