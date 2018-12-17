Written by Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal) and Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Republican Senator Lamar Alexander announced that he would not seek reelection in 2020, setting up Tennessee for its second Senate election in two years after Republican Marsha Blackburn won her seat in November.
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo explicitly said for the first time that he supports legalizing recreational marijuana in New York and announced that it would be one of his legislative priorities in early 2019.
-
Two new reports released by the Senate Intelligence Committee detail how Russian trolls attempted to depress voter turnout among African Americans in the 2016 campaign.
-
Former FBI Director James Comey testified in a closed-door hearing in front of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, after already testifying for six hours earlier this month.
-
A former business partner of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national-security adviser, was charged with conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign country after lobbying to have a Turkish cleric extradited from the U.S.
Today on The Atlantic
-
The World in 2019: According to foreign-policy experts, this is what lies in wait for the United States—and the world—in the year to come. (Uri Friedman)
-
The Future of Obamacare: The landmark health-care legislation was struck down in a Texas court this weekend. Here’s what comes next. (Vann R. Newkirk II)
-
Love Language: In an interview with Franklin Foer, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker talks about his faith, his potential run for president, and why he’s “leaning even more into” love—even for Trump.
-
Pardon Me, Sir: What would happen if Trump tried to pardon himself? Garrett Epps breaks down the possible scenarios.
-
The Future of Farming: A small-dollar provision in the new farm bill strengthens programs for farmers outside the current dominant, aging, white demographic. (Olivia Paschal)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
