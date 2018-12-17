Snapshot

What We’re Reading

How to Win in 2020: The Democrats’ best chance to take the White House is to put forward an economic populist , argues David Leonhardt. (The New York Times)

‘A Trump Personality Cult’: The death of The Weekly Standard marks a turning point in not only conservative media, but also conservative ideology. (Seth Masket, Pacific Standard)

Testing the Waters: Julian Castro, the former secretary of housing and urban development, is thinking about running for president. Could he have a shot at turning Texas blue? (Ryan C. Brooks, BuzzFeed News)

Who’s to Blame?: Paul Ryan is on the conservative speaking circuit blaming everybody but himself for the current state of American politics, writes Tara Golshan. (Vox)

We’re always looking for ways to improve The Politics & Policy Daily. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Let us know anytime here.