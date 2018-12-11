Representative Mike Conaway of Texas, the chair of the House Agriculture Committee, said on Tuesday that rural America is struggling with economic uncertainty, and “the farm bill is a piece of lessening that problem.” Though his caucus did not get everything—or even most—of what it hoped to achieve in the bill, he is pushing for its passage.

The most expensive component of every farm bill—and perennially the most controversial—is the SNAP program, which comprises about 80 percent of the bills’ total spending. Implementing increased regulations on the food stamp program, including new work and categorical eligibility requirements, has been on conservative Republicans’ agenda for years, though studies have shown that these proposals would have made food stamps less accessible to food-insecure Americans. Before the midterm elections, House Republicans, including Conaway, Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence, had said they would “stand firm” and hold out for a bill that included more stringent work requirements. That was always unlikely: Senator Pat Roberts of Kansas, the Republican chair of the Senate agriculture committee, said from the beginning that a bill with increased work requirements would never pass the upper chamber.

But House Republicans, many of them in tight reelection campaigns in their home districts, wouldn’t budge on the requirements before the midterms. That, and other disagreements, postponed passage of a new bill until after November 8. Once Democrats won the chamber, it became clear that jamming new work requirements into the bill would be a losing battle and, if the bill rolled over into the new legislative session, a Democrat-controlled House would likely negotiate a farm bill even less in line with the House GOP’s priorities.

While work requirements aren’t in the bill, nutrition advocates can’t breathe easy just yet: Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has been making the rounds among GOP members of Congress, trying to sweeten the farm-bill deal by saying that the USDA will soon issue a new rule cracking down on SNAP recipients who currently have waivers exempting them from the work requirements.

SNAP wasn’t the only major difference between the House and Senate’s initial versions. Disagreements over conservation and forestry programs also contributed to the delay in a final bill, with two conservation programs in particular in the crosshairs: the Conservation Stewardship Program, which House Republicans wanted to phase out, and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, with which they hoped to replace it. CSP makes annual payments to farmers who have taken comprehensive, farm operation-level steps to conserve natural resources like water, soil, and air. EQIP works one-on-one with farmers to encourage more targeted conservation practices, like cover crops and environmentally friendly grazing plans, and helps farmers secure grants to fund these changes. Conaway and Senator Debbie Stabenow, the Democratic ranking member of the Senate agriculture committee, had been at loggerheads over the preservation of CSP.