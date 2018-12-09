Nonetheless, there were a few interesting moments with some new information.

First, the FBI official accompanying Comey and her confirmation that Mueller’s inquiry covers possible obstruction of justice by President Trump. The moment came as Representative Trey Gowdy, the retiring South Carolina Republican who grew famous for leading a Benghazi investigation, was asking Comey whether he considered a Justice Department memo sufficient grounds for Trump to fire him. The FBI official, Cecilia Bessee, interrupted Gowdy: “Mr. Chairman, to the extent that question goes—again, goes to the special counsel's investigation into obstruction, the witness will not be able to answer.”

Much later, Comey made clear that he thinks Trump was trying to obstruct justice when, on Valentine’s Day 2017, he asked the FBI director to go easy on former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had lied to FBI agents about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. “Well, the president of the United States asked me—directed me in my apprehension of it to drop a criminal investigation, and so that is an extraordinary use of power and could amount to obstruction of justice,” Comey said. “That is a corrupt endeavor to impede the administration of justice.”

While Trump critics will find much ammunition in Comey’s words, Republicans may see a small victory in his characterization of the infamous June 2016 Bill Clinton-Loretta Lynch meeting on an Arizona airport tarmac. Lynch said later that they had a wide-ranging 20-minute conversation that did not touch on the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, and that she would accept the FBI recommendation on possible charges to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. In response to questions from Representative John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican, Comey agreed that it was “highly unusual” for the attorney general to meet with the spouse of someone under investigation and that it would have been “potentially inappropriate” if they had discussed the investigation. Later, Comey also agreed with Gowdy about the problematic nature of President Obama’s statement in October 2015 on 60 Minutes that Clinton’s mishandling of government emails on her personal server did not constitute a threat to national security. Obama’s comment, Comey said, “threaten(ed) our ability to credibly complete the investigation.” But when Ratcliffe challenged Comey about why he had been leaning against recommending charges even before FBI agents interviewed Hillary Clinton, he was firm: “You'd be incompetent if you didn't have a view of the case after a year.”

Republicans have argued that both the Clinton investigation and the Trump investigation were tainted by the personal views of two FBI officials who were secret lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. They shared their anti-Trump personal views in damning text messages that Trump has used to disparage the Mueller probe. Comey acknowledged that Strzok was one of the two agents to interview Clinton about her emails. He said that, had he known about his and Page’s text messages, he would not have let either of them stay on the case; but he also said he “never saw any indication of anything but the facts and the law from those people.” He defended Strzok as “very highly regarded as a counterintelligence professional” and “among the best.” He said Strzok’s personal bias did not affect his work, pointing to his help composing the late October letter that Hillary Clinton partly blamed for her defeat.