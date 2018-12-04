Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A Charity Empire: A nonprofit that runs government-funded shelters for immigrant children separated from their parents at the border keeps making decisions that financially benefit its executives and their friends. That’s just the tip of the iceberg . (Kim Barker, Nicholas Kulish, and Rebecca R. Ruiz, The New York Times)

‘I’m Going to Talk About Abortion’: Pat McGinnis’s radical, often extralegal activism paved the way for abortion rights more than a decade before Roe v. Wade. This is her story . (Lili Loofbourow, Slate)

Unlawful Deportation: A new lawsuit alleges that authorities in Florida tried to deport a man they knew was a United States citizen . (Isaac Stanley-Becker, The Washington Post)

‘Texas’s Shame’: The state of Texas will execute Joseph Garcia tonight. He probably didn’t commit the murder for which he was convicted . (Zak Cheney-Rice, New York)

