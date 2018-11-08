Read: The Democrats’ most radical election victory was in the states.

For starters, there’s little reason to think that running more moderate candidates would have provided Democrats with better results. In Gillum’s own state of Florida, incumbent Democratic Senator Bill Nelson is currently in serious danger of losing his seat to the state’s Republican governor, Rick Scott. On Wednesday morning, Nelson’s campaign announced that the race, which Scott leads by only 35,000 votes, would meet the threshold required for a recount. Unlike Gillum, Nelson is a thoroughly moderate politician. He’s a 76-year-old white veteran who has opposed Medicare For All, has been rated as a centrist by political monitor GovTrack.us, is known for “reaching across the aisle,” and is respected by members of both parties nationally and within the state. Assuming the recount doesn’t uncover anything substantial, he’ll still lose to the GOP.

Nationally, the story is the same: Moderate Democratic candidates in statewide races have underperformed. The group of moderate Democrats in the Senate—West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, Indiana’s Joe Donnelly, Missouri’s Claire McCaskill, North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, and Montana’s Jon Tester—was all but obliterated on Tuesday, with only Tester and Manchin emerging victorious. These candidates are not from swing states—and indeed may have fallen victim to deepening Republican partisanship in very red states—so the lessons they provide for thinking about 2020 or other major elections are limited. But, all told, there is little evidence in the 2018 results that moderate candidates are the key to the Democratic party’s future.

Beyond the failure of moderates, the most compelling evidence for the viability of a progressive strategy comes from farther down the ballots. Across the country, progressive ballot initiatives fared surprisingly well. Indeed, measures against gerrymandering, in favor of medical marijuana, in favor of higher minimum wages, in favor of Medicaid expansion, and in favor of criminal-justice reform received broad bipartisan support in several states and actually outperformed Democrats running for statewide offices. In Florida, even as Gillum conceded early, Amendment 4—a ballot initiative restoring the right to vote to more than a million people in Florida who were previously disenfranchised due to felony convictions—passed a 60-percent vote threshold and will become law. Gillum championed that amendment.

Medicaid expansion, the main policy foundation of Abrams’s campaign, passed on ballot initiatives in Idaho, Nebraska, and Utah; minimum-wage hikes—part of all three of the Democratic darlings’ platforms—won in Missouri and Arkansas. Voters in Colorado, Michigan, and Missouri moved to take gerrymandering out of the hands of politicians. Other significant criminal-justice reforms passed in Florida and Louisiana.