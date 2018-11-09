Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

Executive Editor Matt Thompson interviews Atlantic reporters on what lessons they drew from the midterm elections, speaking in turn with: Vann Newkirk, Emma Green, Ron Brownstein, Adam Harris, and David Graham.



