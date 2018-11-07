“I think he’s part of the deep state,” Falwell said. “I think he’s an establishment guy ... It doesn’t mean he’s not conservative and hasn’t done some good things—he has. But he can’t get past being an establishment loyalist.”

Falwell maintained that he discussed these views with Trump a number of months ago. But he also said that the other members of Trump’s informal evangelical advisory council—who are often invited to meet with the president, take part in photo ops, and dine at the White House—disliked Sessions as well. “That’s been a topic of conversation any time I’ve spoken to any of them in the last year and a half or so,” Falwell said.

Johnnie Moore, the advisory council’s de facto spokesman and a member of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, told me there was “widespread dissatisfaction across the board from the conservative, evangelical elements of Trump’s base who believed Sessions to be weak and ineffective.” Notably, Moore added, Sessions alienated the “more moderate end of [Trump’s] evangelical base, who were dissatisfied with some of his enforcement actions, his visceral opposition to criminal-justice reform, and the tactics he supported for handling illegal immigration.”

Other Trump advisers had different reasons for their disapproval. He was seen as an obstacle to one of the main goals of the evangelical advisory group: instituting prison reform. And immigration, in particular, made Sessions unpopular among many conservative Christian groups. Sessions invoked the ire of a number of pastors, progressive and conservative alike, when he quoted the Bible to justify his department’s policy of separating families and children at the border.

The political arm of the Southern Baptist Convention, along with other Christian advocacy organizations, signed a letter condemning Sessions’s family-separation policy. “The traumatic effects of this separation on these young children,” it stated, “could be devastating and long-lasting.” Six hundred members of Sessions’s own denomination, the United Methodist Church, initiated a formal censure process against him over this policy, although that effort was later dropped.

During his tenure, Sessions positioned himself as the face of the Trump administration’s religious-freedom policies, but that apparently wasn’t enough to counteract the negative perceptions of staunchly conservative groups. Just months ago, he convened a summit on the topic, and promised to oppose “a dangerous movement, undetected by many, [that] is now challenging and eroding our great tradition of religious freedom.”

He created a new task force designed to ensure that the Justice Department was upholding and enforcing religious protections across America. He acted as an emissary to religious conservatives in particular, and was welcomed by groups including the Orthodox Union.