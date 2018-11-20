Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A New Talking Head: Nancy Pelosi can be the speaker of the House, writes Matthew Yglesias, but Democrats should find someone else to be the party’s public spokesperson. (Vox)

Nine Figures: White, billionaire, Democratic men keep declaring they’re going to run for president. But they’re completely wrong about the direction the Democratic Party is headed. (Philip Bump, The Washington Post)

The Hand That Feeds: Progressive critics of Jeff Bezos and other big philanthropists are really just interested in giving the government more control , argue James Piereson and Naomi Schaefer Riley. (Commentary)

