Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Missing Link: Taylor Sappington was arguably a perfect Democratic candidate for his newly red Ohio district. So why did he lose? (Alec MacGillis, The New York Times)

Why a Ballot Is Tossed: As votes continue to be counted in the too-close-to-call governor’s race, here’s a look at the very different standards certain Georgia counties have for counting or rejecting absentee ballots. (Christopher Ingraham, The Washington Post)

Beto’s Back: Except now he’s a Nordic blogger. (Katy Waldman, The New Yorker)

Visualized

Does She Have the Votes?: Here’s where every House Democrat currently stands on whether Nancy Pelosi should lead the caucus. (JM Rieger, Kevin Schaul, and Reuben Fischer-Baum, The Washington Post)

We’re always looking for ways to improve The Politics & Policy Daily. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Let us know anytime here.