Why So Confident?: Democratic party leaders seem sure that they’ll win the House, even though polls are tightening. Jessica Taylor explains why . (NPR)

A Real Let Down: President Trump has identified himself as a nationalist, but his first term in office has been disappointing for those who adhere to one specific meaning of the label , writes Michael Brendan Dougherty. (National Review)

The Upsetter, Upset: Tea Party conservative Dave Brat shocked the country when he upset House Majority Leader Eric Cantor four years ago in Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District. This year, he’s in the fight of his political life . (Tara Golshan, Vox)

Helping Himself Out: Some voters are calling Kansas’s new voter-ID law “a modern-day poll tax”—one that could help the man who created it, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, become governor. (Ari Berman, Mother Jones)

From Abortion to Marijuana: Voters in 37 states will face 155 ballot questions on November 6. Here are some of them . (Kate Rabinowitz, The Washington Post)