National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters that he had not listened to the recordings taken during the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi: “Unless you speak Arabic, what are you going to get from it?” Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that “some kind of response” from the U.S. would be necessary to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi’s murder.
General Motors’ stock fell after President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he is considering cutting all subsidies for the automaker. GM announced Monday that it will close five plants across North America and lay off thousands of workers.
Mississippi voters head to the polls in the Senate runoff between the Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and her Democratic challenger, Mike Espy. Hyde-Smith is expected to win, but certain signs indicate that Espy could outperform past Democratic candidates in the state.
Three American service members were killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
A new UN report found that many major polluters still part of the Paris Agreement on climate change are not on track to reach their goals for cutting carbon pollution, which were set in 2016.
-
Protected Speech?: A photo of a group of Wisconsin high-school students mimicking a Nazi salute was described by the school superintendent as “hateful, frightening, and disappointing.” So why weren’t the students punished? (Joe Pinsker)
How to Save the American Worker: The American working class faces a crisis that “is the result of America’s choice to define prosperity solely in terms of consumption,” argues Oren Cass.
Of No Party: The purportedly nonpartisan, centrist nonprofit No Labels considered launching a primary challenge against Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, reports Edward-Isaac Dovere.
Set Up to Fail: Karl Taylor’s death in a New York State prison highlights the inability of the criminal-justice system to treat and protect mentally ill inmates. (Tom Robbins)
A Proposal to Solve the Migrant Crisis: Could Medicare regulations help ease tensions at the U.S.-Mexico border? (Reihan Salam)
