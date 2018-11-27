Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal).

National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters that he had not listened to the recordings taken during the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi: “Unless you speak Arabic, what are you going to get from it?” Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that “ some kind of response ” from the U.S. would be necessary to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi’s murder.

General Motors’ stock fell after President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he is considering cutting all subsidies for the automaker. GM announced Monday that it will close five plants across North America and lay off thousands of workers.

Mississippi voters head to the polls in the Senate runoff between the Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and her Democratic challenger, Mike Espy. Hyde-Smith is expected to win, but certain signs indicate that Espy could outperform past Democratic candidates in the state.

Three American service members were killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.