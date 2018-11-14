Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Vaporware Presidency: More than any president before him, Trump is an expert in saying he’ll do things that never end up happening . (Jonathan V. Last, The Weekly Standard)

Eyes on Miami-Dade: While an overall strong showing for Democrats, the midterms reveal several of the party’s weak spots going into 2020. (Nate Cohn, The New York Times)

A Conscious Uncoupling: Heading into 2018, the new Congress is more divided than ever. Is it time to split up the states ? (Sasha Issenberg, New York)

An Activist Lineage: You can’t understand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez without understanding the long history of Latino organizing in New York , writes Pedro Regalado. (The Washington Post)

Visualized

What’s Left?: These are the races that have yet to be called , over a week after the midterm elections. (Emily Stewart, Vox)

