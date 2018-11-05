Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
-
The U.S. renewed the sanctions against Iran that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, but issued “temporary” waivers to eight countries, allowing those nations to continue buying oil from Iran without penalty.
-
NBC and Fox News said they will no longer air an immigration ad from President Donald Trump that has been widely criticized as racist. Facebook said it wouldn’t allow the video to run as an ad on its platform, but individual users can still share it.
-
The deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border could cost at least $200 million, according to an estimate from the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments and figures from the Pentagon.
-
Trump is holding rallies in Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri to make his closing arguments ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.
-
Voters across the U.S. will head to the polls on Tuesday, the last of which will close at 11 p.m. ET. We’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow and Wednesday with special editions of the Politics & Policy Daily.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Fear and Loathing: Republican Representative Duncan Hunter of California is running the most anti-Muslim campaign in the country, writes McKay Coppins.
-
‘All Politics Is Local’: America’s current political culture focuses almost entirely on national-level issues and campaigns. Can these organizations shift voters’ attention to down-ballot races? (Emma Green)
-
How Far Have Democrats Moved Left?: There are more progressive candidates running than ever, but the most significant shift is among voters, not politicians. (David A. Graham)
-
A Twist in the Plot: David Frum agreed to debate against former White House strategist Steve Bannon about the false promise of populism. After the two faced off, things took a strange turn.
-
There’s Something Happening in Texas: Republicans in the Lone Star State have kept their majority by strategizing to disenfranchise black and Latino voters, argues Adam Serwer. But that won’t work forever.
-
‘The President’s Lies’: On the eve of the midterm elections, President Trump’s penchant for spreading falsehoods seems to be intensifying. (Vernon Loeb and Andrew Kragie)
What We’re Reading
Did Beto Blow It?: If Senator Ted Cruz’s Democratic challenger loses on Tuesday, it could be because he didn’t try to win over Republicans in a state as red as Texas. (Tim Alberta, Politico)
The Waiting Game: Farmers in the Midwest are hoping President Trump ends his trade war with China before their soybeans start to rot. (Binyamin Appelbaum, The New York Times)
What Is a Wave?: Democrats are in a good position to do well on Tuesday, but what, exactly, constitutes a blue wave? Sean Trende explains. (Real Clear Politics)
Visualized
Health Care, Taxes, or Jobs?: Which are the most commonly discussed issues in your state? Check out this map. (Demetrios Pogkas and David Ingold, Bloomberg)
