Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)

The U.S. renewed the sanctions against Iran that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, but issued “temporary” waivers to eight countries, allowing those nations to continue buying oil from Iran without penalty.

NBC and Fox News said they will no longer air an immigration ad from President Donald Trump that has been widely criticized as racist. Facebook said it wouldn’t allow the video to run as an ad on its platform, but individual users can still share it.

The deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border could cost at least $200 million, according to an estimate from the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments and figures from the Pentagon.

Trump is holding rallies in Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri to make his closing arguments ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.