Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Tester-ing a Theory: Senator Jon Tester won reelection in the very conservative state of Montana. His victory could be a blueprint for more red-state Democrats. (Kevin Robillard, HuffPost)

Not Just Speech: Arguments over incivility miss one important thing, writes ZZ Packer: It’s not just civil discourse that’s breaking down, but our civic community . (The New York Times)

‘Hillary Can’t Have It Both Ways’: Hillary Clinton was right to say that Europe needs to “get a handle on migration,” but she’s wrong to paint all those worried about migration as morally void, argues Jonah Goldberg. (National Review)

Family Separation Continues: Immigrant families are still being separated at the border—just under a new justification, ProPublica reports. (Ginger Thompson)

Newbies: Meet the 110 new members of Congress , broken down by demographics and political ideology. (Catie Edmondson and Jasmine C. Lee, The New York Times)

