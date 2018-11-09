Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Why Are Democrats So Sad?: They wanted the midterm elections to be a total rebuke of Trump, writes Amy Walter. And that didn’t happen . (The Cook Political Report)

Still No Governor in Georgia: Less than two percent of votes separate Democrat Stacey Abrams from Republican Brian Kemp—and Abrams won’t concede until every vote is counted . (Amanda Arnold, New York)

Big Money, Big Wins: Affordable-housing activists across the country were hoping to pass progressive reform policies in Tuesday’s midterm elections. But after the real estate industry got involved, many of their initiatives lost . (Jimmy Tobias, The Nation)

Not an Excuse: After every mass shooting, the National Rifle Association and its allies argue that the problem is the mental health of the perpetrators, not the guns themselves. That’s wrong , argues Elizabeth Bruenig. (The Washington Post)

On the Other Hand: Gun-control advocates argue that reasonable gun laws would prevent mass shootings. But those laws didn’t prevent the most recent massacre in California. (Jacob Sullum, Reason)

Visualized

People Showed Up: Turnout in midterm elections is usually much lower in presidential ones. However, these 13 states actually increased turnout compared to 2016. (Dan Keating and Kate Rabinowitz, The Washington Post)

Six for Six: These six first-time candidates attempted to flip their congressional districts from red to blue this year. All six won. (Diane Tsai and Charlotte Alter, Time)

