Today in 5 Lines
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, admitted that he lied to Congress about the timing of his negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
Trump abruptly canceled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin two days before the leaders were slated to meet at the G20 summit in Argentina, citing Russia’s detainment of Ukrainian sailors.
House Democrats elected Illinois Representative Cheri Bustos to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2020 election cycle.
Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina said he would not support the nomination of Thomas Farr, one of Trump’s judicial nominees, assuring that he will not be confirmed. Farr has been accused of past efforts to disenfranchise black voters.
NASA announced that the next U.S. moon landing will be made by one of nine private companies that will compete for the opportunity to deliver experiments to the lunar surface. The first flight could be as early as next year.
Today on The Atlantic
The GOP Hasn’t Learned Anything: Voters seemed to have repudiated Trump in the midterms, but the Republican Party is no closer to rejecting him. (Ronald Brownstein)
Mind the Left’s Gaps: Elizabeth Warren’s foreign policy looks a lot different from that of her potential 2020 Democratic-primary opponents—including Bernie Sanders. (Peter Beinart)
Walking the Tightrope: Former President Barack Obama would rather talk about statesmanship than Donald Trump. But doing one without the other is nearly impossible, reports Edward-Isaac Dovere.
A Russian Front?: New evidence suggests that WikiLeaks was the middleman between the Trump campaign and Russia, writes David A. Graham.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
It’s Nancy!: The California lawmaker got more votes for House speaker than almost anyone expected. Here’s how she did it. (Steve Israel, The Hill)
The Cost of Party Loyalty: Ever since Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called for Al Franken to resign, many in her party have turned on her. They actually should be thanking her, argues Christina Cauterucci. (Slate)
Resisting the Resistance: Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus are vying for party leadership positions in an attempt to protect Trump from the incoming Democratic majority. (Tara Golshan, Vox)
The Costs of a Trade War: American small businesses are taking major hits from Trump’s trade war with China. Critics say they shouldn’t have to. (Guy Lawson, The New York Times)
