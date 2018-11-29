Snapshot

What We’re Reading

It’s Nancy!: The California lawmaker got more votes for House speaker than almost anyone expected. Here’s how she did it . (Steve Israel, The Hill)

The Cost of Party Loyalty: Ever since Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called for Al Franken to resign, many in her party have turned on her. They actually should be thanking her , argues Christina Cauterucci. (Slate)

Resisting the Resistance: Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus are vying for party leadership positions in an attempt to protect Trump from the incoming Democratic majority . (Tara Golshan, Vox)

The Costs of a Trade War: American small businesses are taking major hits from Trump’s trade war with China. Critics say they shouldn’t have to. (Guy Lawson, The New York Times)

