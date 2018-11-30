Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey).
Today in 5 Lines
-
Gathered in Buenos Aires for the annual G20 Summit, President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto signed the United States–Mexico–Canada trade deal into law, replacing the NAFTA deal.
-
House Democrats unveiled the details of legislation they plan to propose in January after the new Congress is sworn in: an anti-corruption bill that aims to strengthen ethics laws and expand voting rights.
-
The Marriott International hotel chain said that the personal details of up to 500 million guests had been compromised after an unauthorized party hacked into its reservation system earlier this year.
-
The former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was indicted on a murder charge for the fatal shooting of Botham Jean, an unarmed black man, inside his apartment in September.
-
Two back-to-back earthquakes struck Anchorage, Alaska, briefly triggering a tsunami warning and causing “major” damage.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Focus on the Working Class: Some Democrats view the recently announced General Motors plant closures as a chance to win back Rust Belt voters. “We are going to drive through that opening like a Mack truck ... or, I should say, a Chevy Cruze,” one activist said. (Elaine Godfrey)
-
Why It Matters: Michael Cohen’s decision to plead guilty to lying to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow project was remarkable for three major reasons, writes Ken White.
-
‘The True Origin of ISIS’: The conventional wisdom is that the group was shaped by the al-Qaeda leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. But Hassan Hassan obtained a secret biographical document that suggests someone else might have had a deeper influence.
-
Careful Choreography: At the G20 summit in Argentina, world leaders’ interactions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were revealing. (Krishnadev Calamur)
-
‘The Adult in the Room’: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg reportedly directed employees to look into whether the billionaire investor George Soros was shorting Facebook stock. Is that so surprising, coming from an executive whose mandate was to make the company more profitable? (Ian Bogost)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
The Truth About T. M. Landry: A high school in Louisiana became famous for sending underprivileged black students to Ivy League schools. But it doctored applications and falsified records to do it. (Erica L. Green and Katie Benner, The New York Times)
‘They Say We’re White Supremacists’: Some young conservative women say that they feel “oppressed” on their college campus—but that won’t stop them from supporting President Trump. (Nancy Jo Sales, Vanity Fair)
Who’s on Mueller’s Team?: This flowchart introduces the prosecutors working for the special counsel, and describes their role in the Trump-Russia investigation. (Noah Weiland, Emily Cochrane, and Troy Griggs, The New York Times)
