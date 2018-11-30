Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Truth About T. M. Landry: A high school in Louisiana became famous for sending underprivileged black students to Ivy League schools. But it doctored applications and falsified records to do it. (Erica L. Green and Katie Benner, The New York Times)

‘They Say We’re White Supremacists’: Some young conservative women say that they feel “oppressed” on their college campus —but that won’t stop them from supporting President Trump. (Nancy Jo Sales, Vanity Fair)

Who’s on Mueller’s Team?: This flowchart introduces the prosecutors working for the special counsel, and describes their role in the Trump-Russia investigation. (Noah Weiland, Emily Cochrane, and Troy Griggs, The New York Times)

