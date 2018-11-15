Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal), and Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2)
Today in 5 Lines
A federal judge in Florida ordered the state’s deadline to validate votes be extended until Saturday. Senate candidate Rick Scott’s campaign, whose race is in a recount, said it would appeal the decision.
Democrat Jared Golden beat Republican Representative Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s 2nd District, flipping the seat and bringing the number of Democratic House pickups to 33, with seven races still undecided.
The Trump administration has reportedly been looking for a way to remove a Turkish exile living in the United States in an effort to persuade Turkish President Recep Erdogan to ease pressure on the Saudi government, after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Facebook is scrambling to respond to Monday’s New York Times report that top Facebook executives had worked to minimize and “deflect blame” over the numerous scandals, including Russian election interference, that have plagued the company over the last two years.
Hundreds of Central Americans traveling in a migrant caravan, many of whom are seeking asylum in the United States, have started to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Today on The Atlantic
An Oral History: Twenty years ago, the House impeached Bill Clinton. This is the story of what went down, from the very people involved. (David A. Graham and Cullen Murphy)
Lessons Learned: Republicans should take away one thing from the midterm elections, writes Ronald Brownstein: As long as they stay loyal to Trump, their electoral prospects will be restricted.
A Wave of Support: After last month’s massacre at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, hundreds of thousands of non-Jews turned out for Shabbat services worldwide. (Haley Weiss)
Never Forget?: Over the past two decades, the media’s attention span for mass shootings has remained roughly the same—about one week. (Adam Harris)
What We’re Reading
Blue Wave Women: Only Democrats benefited from a so-called Year of the Woman. The number of Republican congresswomen actually dropped. (Susan Chira, The New York Times)
Trump the Younger: Here’s how Donald Trump Jr. became his father’s top surrogate. (David A. Fahrenthold and Jonathan O’Connell, The Washington Post)
Failure to Comply: After a federal judge’s ruling sent it back to the drawing board, the controversial Keystone XL pipeline could be doomed. (Jonathan Thompson, High Country News)
Cold Cases: Some U.S. police departments are classifying rape cases in way that makes them look like they’re solved, when in reality they are just closed, a new investigation finds. (Newsy, ProPublica, and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting)
Visualized
Age Gap: See how generational differences between the incoming class of House members and their older counterparts are shaping the Democratic leadership fight. (Kevin Schaul and Kevin Uhrmacher, The Washington Post)
