Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Blue Wave Women: Only Democrats benefited from a so-called Year of the Woman. The number of Republican congresswomen actually dropped . (Susan Chira, The New York Times)

Trump the Younger: Here’s how Donald Trump Jr. became his father’s top surrogate . (David A. Fahrenthold and Jonathan O’Connell, The Washington Post)

Failure to Comply: After a federal judge’s ruling sent it back to the drawing board, the controversial Keystone XL pipeline could be doomed . (Jonathan Thompson, High Country News)

Cold Cases: Some U.S. police departments are classifying rape cases in way that makes them look like they’re solved , when in reality they are just closed, a new investigation finds. (Newsy, ProPublica, and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting)

Visualized

Age Gap: See how generational differences between the incoming class of House members and their older counterparts are shaping the Democratic leadership fight . (Kevin Schaul and Kevin Uhrmacher, The Washington Post)

We’re always looking for ways to improve The Politics & Policy Daily. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Let us know anytime here.