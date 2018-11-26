Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
-
President Donald Trump renewed his demands that Congress “fund the WALL” after 500 migrants attempted to rush the border at a major crossing between Tijuana and San Diego on Sunday.
-
General Motors announced it will lay off up to 14,000 workers and halt production at five of its plants across Ohio, Michigan, Maryland, and Ontario, Canada. The company’s CEO, Mary Barra, met with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow following the announcement.
-
Jerome Corsi, an associate of Trump ally Roger Stone, said he will reject a plea deal offer from Special Counsel Robert Mueller on one count of perjury related to his conversations with Stone.
-
Trump will campaign for Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Tupelo and Biloxi, Mississippi, tonight. Hyde-Smith is being challenged by Democrat Mike Espy in a special election on Tuesday.
-
Ukrainian lawmakers voted to introduce martial law along areas of the border with Russia, after the country seized three Ukrainian Navy ships and detained two dozen sailors. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, often the Trump administration’s lone critic of Russia, condemned the seizure of the vessels. Haley is leaving the administration at the end of the year.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Dire Conclusions: Last Friday, the U.S. government released an ominous climate report. Here are the three most chilling takeaways. (Rachel Gutman)
-
Is Trump Compromised by Saudi Money?: Representative Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is determined to find out. (Andrew Kragie)
-
‘We’re in a Cold-War Place’: A fight over a Black Lives Matter yard sign illustrates how politics is dividing American families. (Kiley Bense)
-
Why Do White Women Vote Republican?: The line that white women typically vote to uphold white supremacy and patriarchy doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, argues Conor Friedersdorf.
-
Behind Geographic Polarization: Do people tend to “sort” themselves into communities with politically like-minded residents? Here’s what the research shows. (Greg Martin and Steven Webster)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
All Eyes on Mississippi: The race between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy is neck-and-neck ahead of Tuesday’s special Senate election. Republicans are worried: “We don’t want to have an Alabama.” (James Arkin, Politico)
Not New to This: Nearly a dozen incoming members of Congress are experienced policymakers, and more than half of them are alumni of President Barack Obama’s administration. (Catie Edmondson and Sheryl Gay Stolberg, The New York Times)
‘Nothing Is Free’: Senator Bernie Sanders made tuition-free college a central theme of his 2016 presidential campaign, but in the midterms, hardly any candidates campaigned on it. Why? (Michelle Hackman, The Wall Street Journal)
We’re always looking for ways to improve The Politics & Policy Daily. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Let us know anytime here.
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.