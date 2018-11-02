Most notable among these just-formed groups is Texas Forever, a super PAC bashing Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. To date, Texas Forever has spent more than $1.29 million on anti-Cruz TV ads just in the past two weeks.

Who gave that money to Texas Forever is a mystery, and will remain so until December 6. Cruz is battling Democratic Representative Beto O’Rourke in a race that a University of Texas at Tyler poll Wednesday indicates is very close and the Cook Political Report has declared a “toss-up.”

“BBQ. Football. … There’s a lot in Texas you shouldn’t mess with. Your health care is one of them. But Ted Cruz did,” the ad’s voiceover says.

The treasurer of the Texas Forever super PAC is Democratic Texas political consultant Christopher Lippincott, who from 2006 to 2011 served as the director of media relations for the Texas Department of Transportation.

Read: Beto O’Rourke’s Huge Facebook Bet

Lippincott acknowledged an interview request from the Center for Public Integrity, but did not respond to several follow-up attempts. In a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, he declined to reveal the group’s donors but nevertheless called Cruz out for benefitting from conservative political groups’ secretive money: “Ted Cruz is a phony politician propped up by millions of out-of-state dark dollars who has spent the past six years doing favors for his special interest donors."

Catherine Frazier, a Cruz campaign spokeswoman, said that Lippincott’s claim was “an awfully hypocritical charge given that Beto O’Rourke is being propped up by this very super PAC and has taken money for his campaign bundled by multiple PACs.”

Read: Ted Cruz’s Basketball Charm Offensive

Although little is known about Texas Forever, it hired a media buying firm, Waterfront Strategies, that has ties to the national Democratic machinery. O’Rourke has routinely boasted of not accepting corporate PAC or special interest money.

But as Texas Forever is a super PAC, and therefore not controlled by the O’Rourke campaign, it can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money as it sees fit—to benefit O’Rourke or any other political candidate. O’Rourke has also financially benefited from the effort of JStreetPAC, a “pro-Israel, pro-peace” political committee that’s served as a “conduit” and directed individuals’ contributions to O’Rourke’s campaign, as the Associated Press has reported.

"We're not interested in the help of any super PACs or special interest groups and don't want their involvement in this race, which is why our grassroots campaign has accepted exactly zero dollars from PACs in this election," Chris Evans, the O’Rourke campaign communications director, told the Center for Public Integrity.

But Democrats of late have not hesitated to use untraceable money as part of their efforts.

A prime example, from late last year, is the super PAC Highway 31.