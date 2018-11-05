More than any other contest this year, the Georgia governor’s race shows how, in a nation growing rapidly more diverse, the battle over access to the voting booth has reemerged as a central front in the struggle for equal rights.

On one side is Abrams, a former Democratic leader in the state House of Representatives who is banking much of her campaign strategy on mobilizing large numbers of young and nonwhite voters who don’t usually turn out.

On the other side is the Republican gubernatorial nominee Brian Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state, who has faced a steady stream of lawsuits over policies that critics charge are unfairly disenfranchising voters, especially minorities and the poor. On Friday alone, separate federal courts ruled for advocacy groups in two different challenges they’d filed against local voting rules.

With polls consistently showing a virtual dead heat in the governor’s race, a narrow Kemp victory on Tuesday may ignite cries of outrage from many Democrats who believe that the state’s restrictive voting laws, and Kemp’s own decisions in implementing them, gave him a thumb on the scale. Kemp raised more red flags on Sunday when his office announced that it was investigating the state Democratic Party for unspecified “cyber crimes”—an allegation that Democrats immediately dismissed as “scurrilous” and an “abuse of power.”

However the election turns out, it has offered a chilling vision of an intensifying collision: between a Democratic coalition increasingly reliant on mobilizing minority voters and a preponderantly white Republican coalition determined to maintain strict limits on voting access on the grounds of preventing alleged fraud. The conflict is so intense that the state Democratic Party has hired what it believes to be the nation’s first full-time director of voter protection, who supervises a team of volunteer attorneys.

Kemp has refused calls (from former president and former Georgia governor Jimmy Carter, among others) to step aside from his secretary of state position during the race, and he dismisses charges of voter suppression as a fabrication intended to motivate Democratic voters. “This farce about voter suppression … is absolutely not true,” he declared when the candidates debated late last month.

Despite all the questions over voter access, Georgia, like many states, is clearly heading for a very high turnout in Tuesday’s election. Almost 2.1 million people voted in the early balloting that ended Friday night, and that number is likely to drift slightly higher as the final absentee ballots arrive through Tuesday. That’s well over double the nearly 940,000 people who cast early ballots during the last midterm election in 2014. Georgia Votes, a website that tracks the statistics, reports that more than 785,000 of the early voters this year—nearly 38 percent—did not vote at all in 2014. Engaging those irregular voters has been a top priority of Abrams’s campaign. “That’s where we particularly look and we like what we are seeing,” says Seth Bringman, a spokesman for the Georgia Democratic Party.