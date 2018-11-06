Other key Senate races were still too close or too early to call by the 9 p.m. hour. In Florida, GOP Governor Rick Scott was narrowly leading against the three-term Senator Bill Nelson, and Senator Ted Cruz was similarly up by a small margin against Representative Beto O’Rourke, the insurgent Democratic challenger who raised more money than any candidate in the country.

In the closing weeks, the races for control of the House and Senate seemed to cleave in separate directions. The Senate campaign was fought largely on Republican turf, unlike many of the critical House races playing out in GOP-held districts that swung toward Democrats in 2016. Led by Trump, the GOP tried to press its advantage by hammering Democrats over their treatment of the Supreme Court nominee—and now Justice—Brett Kavanaugh and by summoning fears of a migrant caravan of refugees moving north through Central America toward Mexico and the southern border.

Trump, too, played sharply different roles in the most competitive House and Senate contests. Many House contenders in suburban districts that have turned against Trump wanted nothing to do with the president and touted their willingness to oppose him. But GOP Senate candidates like Josh Hawley in Missouri, Kevin Cramer in North Dakota, Braun in Indiana, and Morrisey in West Virginia welcomed him to enormous rallies in the hope that he could drive his loyal supporters to the polls.

And as his party’s fortunes sagged in one chamber and improved in the other, Trump tried to take credit for the GOP’s Senate campaigns while dismissing potential losses in the House as par for the course for a first-term president. “I think we’re going to do well in the House,” he told reporters on Sunday. “But as you know, my primary focus has been on the Senate, and I think we’re doing really well in the Senate.”

Despite the favorable political climate, the path for Democrats to a Senate majority this year was daunting from the beginning. Just one-third of the chamber’s 100 seats open up every two years, and in 2018 Democrats were defending 26 seats while Republicans had to protect only nine. And many of those Democratic incumbents were fighting for reelection in red states that Trump carried by wide margins two years ago. In North Dakota, for example, Senator Heidi Heitkamp won her first election in 2012 by fewer than 3,000 votes. Two years ago, Trump won the state by a whopping 35 percentage points.

Heitkamp entered Tuesday as the Democrats’ most vulnerable incumbent, with some polls showing her losing to Cramer by double digits. In addition to Donnelly and Heitkamp, Republicans were also hoping to oust Democratic Senators Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Jon Tester of Montana; all of them found themselves in toss-up races as the election drew to a close.