On Wednesday afternoon, senators voted by the thinnest of margins to cut off debate on his nomination. Jeff Flake, the outgoing Arizona Republican, joined all 49 members of the Democratic caucus in voting “no,” carrying through on his threat to oppose judicial nominations until he gets a floor vote on a bill to protect the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

At 1:17 p.m. the vote tally stood at 49 in favor and 50 opposed. On C-SPAN, the chyron at the bottom of the screen explained why Vice President Mike Pence was standing around with a handful of legislators on the Senate floor: “Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) has not voted.” If he voted no, Farr’s nomination could not move forward. Though Scott’s typically a dependable GOP vote, the Senate’s only black Republican had once again become the fulcrum for a controversial judicial nominee.

For more than 20 minutes, Pence and a few senators waited on Scott, who was in a cloakroom off the chamber’s floor “doing homework” on the nominee, an aide told NBC. The chamber nearly emptied, though for some reason Bernie Sanders lingered at his desk, the same desk where Harry Truman sat as a senator and carved his name.

At 1:40 p.m came the final vote: “Mr. Scott, aye.”

That 50-50 tie left Pence to take the presiding officer’s chair and cast the deciding vote. After what could be the last dramatic vote before the Republicans add several seats to their majority in January, the chamber quickly moved on to other business, debating a resolution on U.S. support for the Saudi war in Yemen.

However, Scott’s support for Wednesday’s procedural vote does not guarantee his support for the confirmation vote, which could come as soon as 30 hours after Wednesday’s vote to cut off debate. In other words, Thursday afternoon.

In July, Scott had voted for cloture on appeals court nominee Ryan Bounds but then grew opposed to his confirmation; Scott didn’t explain his motivation, but there was controversy over Bounds’ racially charged writings when he was in college. Marco Rubio, the Florida Republican, said Scott’s opposition persuaded him as well; in the face of certain defeat, the White House withdrew the nomination.

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said that with Farr, “It could be a replay of what happened with Ryan Bounds.”

Democrats and civil-rights organizations will surely be trying to sway Scott, whose press office said he has not announced his final decision. In addition to his defense of stricter voting requirements, they point to his legal work in the 1990s for Jesse Helms, the late North Carolina senator best known for his vehement opposition to racial integration.

“A vote for Mr. Farr is a vote to institutionalize an ideology that believes certain American citizens have no right to vote,” said Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader. Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum—two black Democrats who just lost close governor’s races in Georgia and Florida, respectively—put out a statement Tuesday saying Farr helped lead a “crusade against voting rights,” establishing a “record of hostility and disregard for fundamental civil rights disqualifies him for a lifetime appointment that will allow him to codify his discriminatory ideology into law.”