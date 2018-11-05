Read: An App for Ejecting the Homeless

“There's an inadequate supply of affordable housing in the country,” said Nan Roman, president and chief executive officer of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, a non-profit in Washington, D.C. Roman declined to take a position on Prop C, but said that people often forget that homelessness is a crisis because it’s existed for so long.

If Prop C passes, companies with more than $50 million in gross annual receipts would see taxes on gross receipts increase by .175 percent to .69 percent. Businesses with more than $1 billion in gross annual receipts will pay 1.5 percent of payroll expenses.

Although the ballot initiative is a local matter, it has gained national attention because billionaire CEOs Marc Benioff of Salesforce and Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Square, have been arguing about it on Twitter. Benioff has spent the last month campaigning in favor of Prop C and stressing the moral obligation businesses have to their communities. Salesforce and Benioff have contributed about $7 million in support of Proposition C, according to Fast Company. On Twitter, Dorsey said that his credit card processing company, Square, stands to pay more under Prop C than Salesforce. Companies that facilitate financial transactions will be taxed at a higher rate. Dorsey estimates that under Prop C, Square will pay $20 million more in taxes in 2019. Dorsey defended his position against Prop C by noting that Democrat London Breed, elected San Francisco’s first African-American mayor in a special election in June, also does not support the measure.

In early October, Breed urged voters not to support Prop C. “I understand why Proposition C sounds appealing, and I know those who support it are well-intentioned,” said Breed in a statement. “I must consider the long-term impacts on our City, and thus, upon lengthy analysis and consideration, I cannot support Proposition C.”

Breed campaigned on battling homelessness and has made it a priority. So far, Breed says she’s added 50 new supportive housing units and 125 short-term beds, in addition to $60 million in services for the homeless. Breed said the city is already spending around $300 million on homelessness without even auditing the expenditures. Breed also worries that businesses that established headquarters in San Francisco will leave rather than pay the new tax and take jobs with them. Democratic Councilman David Chiu and state Senator Scott Weiner, former member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, don’t support the measure, either.

“I think it's sensible legislation that is designed to help address the crisis in San Francisco,” said Dr. Margot Kushel, director of the University of California San Francisco’s Center for Vulnerable Populations. “The amount of human suffering in a city as wealthy as San Francisco is really unbearable and unsustainable.”