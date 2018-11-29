Months ago, Obama’s aides pointedly scheduled this event on Tuesday night at Rice University in Houston as part of a long-term plan to try returning him to statesman mode after his two-month burst of rip-roaring campaigning against Trump. The atmosphere seemed right: the 25th anniversary gala for the Baker Institute, with Obama and former Secretary of State James Baker in black tie, in a conversation moderated by Jon Meacham, George H.W. Bush’s biographer.

And while he tries his level best to avoid talking about Trump, Obama did make it clear Tuesday that he doesn’t think Trump deserves to be in the Oval Office, based on his behavior, and that Trump’s politics is rooted in a perverse “hatred” that he can’t abide.

Before election night two years ago, Obama never thought about Trump much. When he did, it was as the birther carnival barker who seemed like the embodiment of his caricature of Republicans. It was all sort of captured in that night in 2011, when Obama united the Washington Hilton ballroom in laughing at Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner, then headed back to the Situation Room to watch the end of the bin Laden raid he’d ordered before putting on his tux.

He publicly laughed off Trump’s chances throughout the 2016 campaign, and they’d never spoken before he called Trump a little after midnight on election night to congratulate him on winning the presidency. They’d never met before Obama welcomed him into the Oval Office two days later, and then planted himself with his legs spread out, body language showing he felt like he was welcoming the president-elect to his house.

Tuesday night in Houston, Obama told a story that he said will appear in the memoir he’s been working on, likely out next year, of his own first time in the Oval Office, there as president-elect himself to meet with George W. Bush.

“There was a reverence there for that office that is independent of you, and if you don’t feel that, then you shouldn’t be there. Because a lot of fights, a lot of sacrifices, a lot of bloodshed is represented in that office. Not just soldiers at Iwo Jima. It’s maids in Selma and it’s workers in a coal mine, and it’s farmers in the dust bowl. You’re carrying that vessel. I never lost that reverence for that office,” Obama said. “Every day I would come and say I’m going to make mistakes, there are decisions that are going to be compromises … through all those ups and downs, you had to have a part of that, and the Bushes had that, and Ronald Reagan had that, and Bill Clinton had that, that sense of this is sacred.”

It was impossible to miss who was missing from that list.

“This is important, and there’s a civic religion and a set of ideals and a set of principles that we won’t get perfect, but we should strive to perfect,” Obama said.

Piping up next to him: Jim Baker, the former chief of staff to both Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, who in between cycled through as Treasury secretary and secretary of state, the most eminence and most grise the GOP has.