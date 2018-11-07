Trump: I am not responding. I am responding—

Reporter 2: In Georgia, sir, in Georgia--

Trump: Excuse me, I am not responding to you. I am talking to this gentleman, would you please sit down?

Reporter 2: [inaudible]

Trump: Excuse me, excuse me, would you please sit down? Please go ahead.

Reporter 1: Thank you, Mr. President. Now that the House of Representatives—

Trump: Very hostile—it’s such a hostile media. A very hostile media. It’s so sad. You ask me about—no. You rudely interrupted him. You rudely interrupted him.

5. Trump says he’ll meet with Kim Jong Un next year.

Trump: The sanctions are on. The missiles have stopped. The rockets have stopped. The hostages are home. The great heroes have been coming home. Mike Pence was in Hawaii, where the … one of the most beautiful ceremonies that anyone’s seen for the fallen, these are great heroes.

Very important when I was running a lot of people, as many years ago as it was, in many cases grandchildren, but they were asking about that—they’re coming home, and they are being provided to us as we speak. But I’m in no rush, I’m in no rush. The sanctions are on. I read a couple of times and I’ve seen a few times where they say he has done so much. What have I done? I have met … now, I would love to take the sanctions off. But they have to be responsive too, it’s a two-way street. But we’re not in any rush at all, there’s no rush whatsoever. You know, before I got here, they were dealing with this for over 70 years. I guess on a nuclear front for 25 years. That is a long time.

I have been there. I probably left Singapore four or five months ago. And we made made more progress in that four or five months than they made in 70 years. And nobody else could have done what I have done. I’ll say this very simply. We are in no rush. The sanctions are on, and whenever that is. But that meeting is going to be rescheduled.

6. Trump on anti-Semitic incidents: “It’s very sad to see it; I hate to see it.”

Reporter: We’ve been talking about division and the division that exists in this country right now. Some of the statistics are disturbing, I think to just about everyone. Anti-Semitic incidents have increased by 57 percent since 2016, hate crimes are on the rise. Why do you think that is? And what will you do about it as president?

Trump: It’s very sad to see it; I hate to see it. And as you know I’ve done more, in fact if you were with us the last time we met, Prime Minister Netanyahu said that this president has done more for Israel than any other president. Those words. Those exact words. Jerusalem, protection, working together. So many different things. But the big thing is Jerusalem. You know many, many presidents have said they are going to build the embassy in Jerusalem. Never happened. Make it the capital of Israel. Never happened. Never happened. But it happened with me. And quickly. And not only did it happen, we built the embassy. That would have taken another 15 or 20 years and cost probably billions of dollars. And we did it for a tiny amount of money. It is open. Nobody has done more for Israel than Donald Trump. And the nice part is that it is not me saying it. That is Prime Minister Netanyahu.