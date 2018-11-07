During a news conference from the White House, President Donald Trump struck a combative tone after the midterm elections Tuesday, mocking candidates who distanced themselves from him and placing blame on the media for dividing the country.
Here are some of the most noteworthy moments:
1. Trump mocks candidates who distanced themselves from him.
Trump: For the most part I didn’t campaign for the House, but I did actually make a special trip for Andy Barr because he was in a very tough race in Kentucky—and he won. That was a very tough race. The polls were all showing that he was down and down substantially, and he won. And that one I did do. Pete Stauber of Minnesota, great guy, he’s new and ran a fantastic race. On the other hand, you had some that decided to stay away. “Let’s stay away.” They did very poorly. I’m not sure that I should be happy or sad, but I feel just fine about it.
Carlos Curbelo, Mike Coffman—too bad, Mike. Mia Love—I saw Mia Love. She called me all the time to help her with a hostage situation. Being held hostage in Venezuela, but Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost. Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia. Barbara Comstock was another one. I think she could have won that one but she didn’t want to have any embrace. For that I don’t blame her. But she lost, substantially lost. Peter Roskam, didn’t want the embrace. Erik Paulsen, didn’t want the embrace. And in New Jersey, I think he could have done well, but didn’t work out too good, Bob Hugin, I feel badly because I feel that is something that could have been won, that’s a race that could have been won. John Faso, those are some of the people who, you know, decided for their own reason not to embrace, whether it’s me, or what we stand for, but what we stand for meant a lot to most people.
2. Trump shows support for Nancy Pelosi.
Trump: I want to send my warmest appreciation and regards to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, we really worked very well together. We have been working very well together. We actually have a great relationship, people just don’t understand that, which is fine. And also to perhaps—it looks like, I would think, Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And I give her a lot of credit. She works very hard and she’s worked long and hard. I give her a great deal of credit for what she’s done and what she’s accomplished. Hopefully we can all work together next year to continue delivering for the American people, including on economic growth, infrastructure, trade, lowering the cost of prescription drugs—these are some of the things that the Democrats do want to work on, and I really believe we will be able to do that.
3. A heated exchange with CNN’s Jim Acosta
Acosta: Your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on—
Trump: Well that’s true. They weren’t actors. They weren’t actors. Well no it’s true. Do you think they were actors? They weren’t actors. They didn’t come from Hollywood. These were people—this was an actual, you know, it happened a few days ago and—
Acosta: They are hundreds of miles away, though. They are hundreds and hundreds of miles away. That is not an invasion.
Trump: Honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better. That’s enough. That’s enough.
Acosta: One more question—
Trump: That’s enough. That’s enough.
Acosta: If I may go ahead, on the Russia investigation, are you concerned that you may have indictments—
Trump: I am not concerned about anything with the Russia investigation because it’s a hoax. That’s enough, put down the mic.
Acosta: Are you worried about indictments coming down in this investigation?
Trump: I’ll tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person and should not be working for CNN. Go ahead.
Acosta: I think that’s unfair.
Trump: You are very rude. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible and the way you treat other people are horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way.
4. Trump refuses to answer questions on voter suppression.
Reporter: Mr. President, if it is unfair to the country and is costing millions of dollars, why don’t you just—
Trump: Give him the mic, please. I’ve answered the question.
Reporters: [inaudible]
Trump: I’ll give you, I will give you voter suppression. You just have to—sit down, please. Sit down. I didn’t call you. I didn’t call you. I didn’t call you. I’ll give you voter suppression. Take a look at the CNN polls, how inaccurate they were. That’s called voter suppression. Go ahead, please.
Reporter 1: Thank you, Mr. President—
Reporter 2: In Georgia, sir—
Trump: I am not responding. I am responding—
Reporter 2: In Georgia, sir, in Georgia--
Trump: Excuse me, I am not responding to you. I am talking to this gentleman, would you please sit down?
Reporter 2: [inaudible]
Trump: Excuse me, excuse me, would you please sit down? Please go ahead.
Reporter 1: Thank you, Mr. President. Now that the House of Representatives—
Trump: Very hostile—it’s such a hostile media. A very hostile media. It’s so sad. You ask me about—no. You rudely interrupted him. You rudely interrupted him.
5. Trump says he’ll meet with Kim Jong Un next year.
Trump: The sanctions are on. The missiles have stopped. The rockets have stopped. The hostages are home. The great heroes have been coming home. Mike Pence was in Hawaii, where the … one of the most beautiful ceremonies that anyone’s seen for the fallen, these are great heroes.
Very important when I was running a lot of people, as many years ago as it was, in many cases grandchildren, but they were asking about that—they’re coming home, and they are being provided to us as we speak. But I’m in no rush, I’m in no rush. The sanctions are on. I read a couple of times and I’ve seen a few times where they say he has done so much. What have I done? I have met … now, I would love to take the sanctions off. But they have to be responsive too, it’s a two-way street. But we’re not in any rush at all, there’s no rush whatsoever. You know, before I got here, they were dealing with this for over 70 years. I guess on a nuclear front for 25 years. That is a long time.
I have been there. I probably left Singapore four or five months ago. And we made made more progress in that four or five months than they made in 70 years. And nobody else could have done what I have done. I’ll say this very simply. We are in no rush. The sanctions are on, and whenever that is. But that meeting is going to be rescheduled.
6. Trump on anti-Semitic incidents: “It’s very sad to see it; I hate to see it.”
Reporter: We’ve been talking about division and the division that exists in this country right now. Some of the statistics are disturbing, I think to just about everyone. Anti-Semitic incidents have increased by 57 percent since 2016, hate crimes are on the rise. Why do you think that is? And what will you do about it as president?
Trump: It’s very sad to see it; I hate to see it. And as you know I’ve done more, in fact if you were with us the last time we met, Prime Minister Netanyahu said that this president has done more for Israel than any other president. Those words. Those exact words. Jerusalem, protection, working together. So many different things. But the big thing is Jerusalem. You know many, many presidents have said they are going to build the embassy in Jerusalem. Never happened. Make it the capital of Israel. Never happened. Never happened. But it happened with me. And quickly. And not only did it happen, we built the embassy. That would have taken another 15 or 20 years and cost probably billions of dollars. And we did it for a tiny amount of money. It is open. Nobody has done more for Israel than Donald Trump. And the nice part is that it is not me saying it. That is Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Reporter: But what about the divides in this country? What about healing the divides in this country?
Trump: Well, we want to see it healed. And one of the things I think can help heal is the success of our country. We are really successful now. We’ve gone up $11.7 trillion in worth.
7. Trump calls a question “racist.”
Reporter: On the campaign trail, you called yourself a nationalist, some people saw that as emboldening white nationalists. Now people are also saying—
Trump: I don’t know why you’d say that, it’s such a racist question.
Reporter: There are some people that say that now the Republican Party is seen as supporting white nationalists because of your rhetoric. What do you make of that?
Trump: I don’t believe that, I don’t believe that. I just don’t believe—well, I don’t know, why do I have my highest poll numbers ever with African Americans? Why do I have among the highest poll numbers with African Americans? I mean, why do I have my highest poll numbers? That is such a racist question. Honestly, I mean, I know you have it written down and you’re gonna tell me. Let me tell you—that is a racist question.
Reporter: [inaudible]
Trump: You know what the word is. I love our country. I do. You have nationalists and you have globalists. I also love the world. I don’t mind helping the world. But we have to straighten out our country first. We have a lot of problems. Excuse me, but to say that, what you said is so insulting to me. It is a very terrible thing that you said.
This story will be updated.
