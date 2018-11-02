Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

The upcoming midterms mark the first nationwide referendum on the Trump presidency and the GOP-led Congress. Coming amid a shocking spree of political violence and an ugly showdown over voting rights, Tuesday’s election will have massive ramifications. What conclusions can we draw from the vote?



- “The Jews of Pittsburgh Bury Their Dead” (Emma Green, October 30, 2018)

- “Trump Shut Programs to Counter Violent Extremism” (Peter Beinart, October 29, 2018)

- “Trump’s Caravan Hysteria Led to This” (Adam Serwer, October 28, 2018)

- “A Broken Jewish Community” (Emma Green, October 28, 2018)

- “Voter Suppression Is the New Old Normal” (Vann R. Newkirk II, October 24, 2018)

- “The 2018 Midterms Are All About Trump” (Ronald Brownstein, October 18, 2018)

