Don’t get me wrong. This is no paradise. My hometown has among the worst illiteracy rates in America, the crummiest health care and the most epic poverty. But intermarriage between Latinos and Anglos here is so common as to be unremarkable; intermarriage, by the way, is least common in Mississippi. Sitting in a Walmart parking lot on a Friday, I notice all kinds of people stream by.

Read: Can Texas Figure Out How to Teach English to Immigrant Children?

There are license plates from Texas, New Mexico, and Chihuahua and a trio of young, Mennonite Anglo women with no makeup and long skirts perched on a pickup tailgate after a long-distance shopping trip. They are descended from people who actually migrated the other way—from the United States into Mexico. But the farther you are away from the border—like Mississippi or Michigan—the more invisible and scarier it gets.

The further a Republican lives from the border, according to a Pew Research Center study, the more he or she clamors for a border wall. The genius of Donald Trump is that he has seized on this: He has made everyone here, essentially, disappear. And the alternate universe he conjures at his rallies scares the shit out of Americans.

By the time they arrive in El Paso, it is clear Josh Whinston’s little band of faithful is more than a little nervous, their emotions still raw from the Pittsburgh shootings.

On the 8th floor of the Embassy Suites, hard by the roar of Interstate 10, they gather to go over their plan: visit migrants stuck on the international pedestrian bridge, protest in Tornillo, and volunteer by performing such mundane chores as washing the clothes of the migrants the government is suddenly dumping on the streets of El Paso.

And there is an alarming wrinkle: The local reform synagogue has been besieged with threatening calls all day because of their arrival; one caller who’d read new stories online about their journey to the border spewed anti-Semitic filth for 10 straight minutes. And there are lots of questions from the group: about safety, passports, and basic constitutional rights. What do they do if border agents arrest them? Whinston looks tired; he should be, having driven all the way from Michigan in a drab gray minivan.

Stacked on a table in the back of the room there are rifled pizza boxes and uneaten quinoa salad. Plunked in the middle is Miriam Tirlinchamp, the rabbi of Temple Shalom in Cincinnati who stands out from the generally older crowd with her short, brassy blonde hair, great big glasses, and explosive energy. As soon as Josh called her back in September, Miriam poured ideas into spreadsheets of money, logistics, dates and times. Protest isn’t just principle, after all; it’s war. And an army travels on its stomach.

She, in turn, connected him with other ring leaders who stick out of the crowd, frankly, for their youth. Against the far wall is Megan Black, a tall Vanderbilt seminary graduate from Iowa; she is the only African-American in the room, working for Faith in Action, a storied Oakland social justice organization founded by a Jesuit community organizer in the early 1970s. Up at the podium, another young rabbi, Bruce Elder from suburban Chicago, strums the guitar and tries to warm the crowd with “We will build this world from love.”

When Josh first phoned her about coming here, Miriam recognized the flash of righteousness in his voice. “That was the way I felt when Maribel was deported,” she says. In 2017, Maribel Trujillo-Diaz got snatched off the streets of Cincinnati by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents; she had entered the United States illegally 15 years earlier and was in the process of seeking asylum from drug cartels when she was ordered deported.