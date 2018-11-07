Sessions also led the charge to slow or reverse bipartisan momentum on criminal-justice reform. He reversed Obama-era guidance that instructed prosecutors not to seek the harshest penalties for drug offenses. He worked to block criminal-justice-reform efforts in Congress, drawing the ire of senators and representatives and eventually Trump himself. He took a harder line on marijuana legalization at the state level than the Obama Justice Department had. Where the DOJ had begun using its muscle to force local police departments to reform in cases of abuse, Sessions not only pulled back but tried to reverse existing reform agreements and made clear that police would receive a blank check from his Justice Department.

Sessions also rolled back a range of civil-rights protections. He ratcheted down voting-rights protections. He rescinded guidance to schools designed to protect transgender students. The DOJ also backed suits brought by Asian American students against universities, arguing that their affirmative-action policies were discriminatory.

In the midst of all of this, Sessions was subject to an almost constant stream of attacks from the White House. His relationship with Trump fell apart quickly after Sessions announced, in March 2017, that he would recuse himself from any matters involving Russia.

Trump was irate. “Look, Sessions gets the job. Right after he gets the job, he recuses himself,” Trump told The New York Times in July 2017. “So Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself. I then have—which, frankly, I think is very unfair to the president. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I can’t, you know, I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president.”

Trump also attacked Rod Rosenstein, whom Sessions had picked as his deputy, suggesting (falsely) that Rosenstein was a Democrat and that no one knew anything about him. The attacks continued for months. Not since President Andrew Johnson fired Edwin Stanton in 1867 had a president so publicly feuded with one of his own Cabinet officials.

By summer 2017, it was clear that Sessions’s days were numbered. The Washington Post reported that he had offered to resign at least once, and it’s astonishing that he lasted so long.

One reason Sessions seemed content to withstand Trump’s disparagement was that he was able to move forward on many of his own policy goals. Sessions had long been an outlier in the Republican Party, especially on immigration; he was also far more open about his culture-war instincts on issues like sexuality and voting rights.

But these weren’t just Sessions’s pet issues. They were Trump’s as well. Hardline immigration policies, giving police free rein, fighting phantom voter fraud—these were all signature Trump projects. Sessions had been the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump, and Trump took from him a range of policy concepts—especially on immigration—as well as a top adviser, Stephen Miller. But Sessions’s stewardship of those projects didn’t return him to favor with Trump, who, according to Bob Woodward’s book Fear, called Sessions “mentally retarded” and a “dumb Southerner.”