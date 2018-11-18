Sanders came to endorse him. So did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two weeks after her own shocker take down of the establishment.

For all the national coverage, it wasn’t much of a race: Whitmer beat him by 22 percent, a 200,000 vote margin. Then a funny thing happened: on stage giving his concession speech, El-Sayed said he’d do whatever he could to support her, immediately pulling the air out of any ongoing protest.

“All of us learned the lesson of 2016,” El-Sayed told me, when we spoke on election day.

The Clinton-Sanders rift turned out not to be a real factor. Nor was the mass of Sanders voters, even in a state where the Vermont senator had beat Clinton in March 2016. Nor was the danger of having a primary overall.

But when I asked El-Sayed what over the final three months of the campaign he’d done to live up to that all that he could do promise, he pointed to several rallies for Whitmer, speaking at town halls in favor of her, making calls to supporters and fundraising for her off his list. He started a PAC, Southpaw Michigan, which he said purposefully didn’t endorse in the governor or Senate races in order to keep the focus on the down ballot campaigns it was backing.

El-Sayed isn’t over his opposition to Whitmer, still making claims of dark money from the state party that was secretly backing her.

“We’ve shown that despite our ideological differences and disagreements, we can show up and win elections on election day,” he said, professing peace before turning back to war in the very next sentence: “That being said, a lot of the questions about the soul of where the Democratic Party is going are still open questions.”

He took one more swing at Whitmer’s “Fix the Damn Roads.”

“She is running on a tag line of broken concrete when there are a lot of folks who can’t afford transportation,” El-Sayed said, calling it “a failure to appreciate exactly what is wrong with the approach to the challenges of working people.”

El-Sayed did a teasing Twitter poll asking if he should run for state party chair next year, but says now that he won’t do it. Chatter is going around the state that he’ll run a primary to the left of Senator Gary Peters, who’s up in 2020, but El-Sayed told me that he’d told Peters directly that he wouldn’t challenge him. Then he hedged, retreating to calling a primary “highly unlikely,” and saying, “I’m not intending to primary Gary.”

None of this goes over well with state Democrats who are partying about the results but not at all confident that they’ll be able to keep their success going in the heat of a presidential election, as much as they seem to have landed on a formula of turning out city residents and minority voters in Wayne County, the richer white suburbs in Oakland County and making inroads to the blue collar voters in Macomb.

Dillon, the state chair, wants people to pay attention to what they pulled off, but warned Democrats in Washington, including whomever will be running the 2020 nominee’s campaign, not to assume it’s all taken care of.

“Do not over-interpret the results,” Dillon said. “It does not mean that voters are in love with us. It means we had a better message this time. That doesn’t mean we can’t screw it up.”

