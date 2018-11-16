Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

The midterms were over a week ago, but a number of races have yet to be called. In Florida, the senate and governor elections have both come down to a recount, and accusations of vote-tampering are flying.

On this week’s show, Alex Wagner sat down with staff writer Isaac Dovere to understand what’s going on, and then turned to two veterans of the Sunshine State’s last recount: Mark McKinnon, chief media adviser for George W. Bush's 2000 campaign and Jeremy Bash, national security issues director for the Gore campaign.

They discuss winning the narrative, butterfly ballots, and landing to a “cloud of chads.”