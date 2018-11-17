That’s because the infusion of veterans and former intelligence officials is not unintentional. Democrats have long tried to recruit veterans, and doubled down on those efforts last year. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee met with dozens of potential candidates. VoteVets, a progressive organization that tries to elect veterans, endorsed a slew of Democratic contenders who ultimately won their House races, including Houlahan, from Pennsylvania; Luria, from Virginia; Sherrill, from New Jersey; and Jason Crow, from Colorado. Democratic incumbents with military experience, like Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, helped recruit veterans to run for House seats, too.

Asked what the uptick in veterans and former intelligence officials means for Democrats, Duckworth said in an emailed statement that “it absolutely strengthens” the party. “But more importantly,” she added, “it is going to benefit our nation and our national security.”

According to calculations by the Veterans Campaign, which assists veterans running for public office, and the University of San Francisco, voters elected the “largest cohort of freshman veterans,” both Democrat and Republican, since 2010. In previous years, the number of veteran Democrats running for office has been affected by what’s going on in the White House. In 2006, for example, there was a surge in Democratic nominees with a military background in response to the Bush administration’s policies—specifically, the Iraq war, said Lynn, who is a University of San Francisco professor in addition to his work at the Veterans Campaign. Their ranks later dipped, but appear to be on the climb again in response to recruitment efforts and disapproval of the Trump administration.

“From the very start of the midterm cycle, the DCCC prioritized recruiting and empowering candidates with deep records of service and powerful messages that resonate with voters across the political spectrum,” DCCC spokesman Tyler Law said in a statement. Those veterans “built some of the strongest campaigns in the country and played a pivotal role in Democrats taking back the House.” New Politics, a public-service-oriented recruitment group, has already said it intends to bring in more candidates, including more veterans, in 2020.

How the freshman Democrats will use their experience, if at all, is uncertain. Many of the veteran candidates sold themselves as aptly prepared to break through Washington’s gridlock. And there’s no shortage of national-security issues requiring attention from lawmakers—from nuclear proliferation and climate change to cybersecurity and border security. But they’re still only freshmen. There’s no guarantee they’ll get a seat on committees dealing directly with national-security matters.