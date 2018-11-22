Read: Duncan Hunter Is Running the Most Anti-Muslim Campaign in the Country

Even that earlier example was something of a fluke. Democrats won all six of California’s House seats in 1882, when Republicans nationwide lost almost three dozen seats in the first midterm after Vice President Chester A. Arthur replaced GOP president James Garfield, who had been assassinated in the summer of 1881.

But by 1884, when the state backed GOP nominee James Blaine in the presidential race, Republicans had rebounded to win five of California’s six seats.

Apart from that one slip in the early 1880s, Republicans since the Civil War have never fallen as far in the state’s Congressional delegation as they have now. Even during the depths of the Depression, Republicans never fell below one-fifth of the state’s House seats, according to the Target Book data.

During the Watergate backlash election of 1974, Republicans retreated to just over one-third of the state’s Congressional delegation, still more than double its share now. Before this month’s results, California Republicans had not held less than just over one-quarter of the state’s Congressional seats at any point since 1938.

The GOP’s retreat in California long predated Trump, but there’s no question he has intensified and accelerated it. Over the past two years, California House Republicans, under pressure from then-Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, compounded their risk by voting with Trump more reliably than their Republican counterparts in other blue-leaning coastal states such as New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“They bet on Trump and they bet wrong,” says John J. Pitney, a Claremont McKenna University political scientist and former aide at the Republican National Committee.

It’s difficult to imagine now, but for most of its early history, California leaned Republican. Other than Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman, Democratic presidential candidates carried the state only three times from 1860 through 1960.

After Lyndon Johnson’s landside win in 1964, Republicans again won California six straight times from 1968 through 1988, with native-sons Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan as the presidential nominee for four of those races.

In the late 19th Century, California largely alternated between Republican and Democratic governors, but the GOP seized the advantage during the Progressive Era (behind figures such as Hiram Johnson) and maintained it though the heart of the 20th century: Democrats controlled the governorship for only three terms from 1899 through 1974. And even after iconoclastic Democrat Edmund G. (Jerry) Brown won two terms as governor from 1974 through 1982, Republicans held the governor’s mansion for the next 16 consecutive years.