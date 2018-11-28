Kingsley and Stone took out their cellphones to call the men below. They weren’t panicking yet, but they needed to get out. Now.

The workers below tried to clear the chute, but the compressed mass wouldn’t come loose. As Stone sat in the damp fodder, his heart filled with dread. The burning pressure in his chest was getting worse. “It’s just an awful feeling, knowing that you’re losing all the air that you have and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Stone later recalled in an interview.

He decided to climb down the chute and try kicking his way through the fodder. But as soon as he stood up, he fell back down, dizzy from lack of oxygen.

Kingsley then gave it a try, but quickly became helpless and disoriented. “I can’t get out,” Stone recalled him saying. Kingsley began counting and mumbling, then begged for help. Deep in the dark, airless chute, Stone heard him say he didn’t think he was going to make it. Then he fell silent.

Driving by a short time later, Kingsley’s mother, Denise, passed a convoy of fire trucks leaving the farm. What, she wondered, could be going on at Ronald Wood’s place?

Jason Kingsley’s death in June 2015 was not the first at a farm owned by Ronald Wood. Two other employees had perished in previous accidents.

Yet the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration didn’t investigate Kingsley’s death, as it normally would after a workplace fatality. It was not allowed to do anything because of a fateful decision by Congress more than 40 years ago that has given small farms unique immunity from safety oversight.

Over the past four decades, many hundreds of employees have been killed or seriously injured without follow-up investigations by OSHA because small farms are exempt from agency scrutiny.

What’s more, because the exemption applies to all OSHA activities, agency inspectors are also barred from checking for hazards before injuries or deaths occur, and from responding to employee complaints about unsafe conditions. And while there is some evidence that small farms, on average, are more dangerous than other workplaces, OSHA isn’t allowed to provide the compliance advice to small farms it can give to other employers.

“You’ve got protections in almost every other kind of workplace out there,” said Denise Kingsley, Jason’s mother, adding that when it comes to farms, “I feel like there needs to be something in place.”

In 1976, Congress attached a rider to the OSHA appropriation that has carried over into budget bills ever since. A short clause prohibits the use of federal funds for regulatory activities on a farm with 10 or fewer nonfamily workers. This is not a small category. About 93 percent of U.S. farms with outside employees meet that criteria, according to the latest U.S. census of agriculture, employing more than 1.2 million workers.