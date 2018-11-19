Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A Crucial Victory: Lucy McBath’s win in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District functions as a weather vane for the future of the Democratic Party. (Jelani Cobb, The New Yorker)

History of a Fire: The Camp fire raging across northern California is the deadliest in the state’s history. Here’s how it started . (Los Angeles Times)

The Negotiator: Nancy Pelosi is mounting her campaign to be Speaker of the House for the second time. But can she satisfy a caucus that’s veering further to the left? (Robert Draper, New York Times)

Watch A Lie Grow: Follow how lies become truth as they traverse the digital-media landscape. (Eli Saslow, The Washington Post)

