Written by Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal) and Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Sixteen House Democrats signed a letter stating their opposition to Nancy Pelosi as the next speaker of the House. There is currently no declared challenger to Pelosi.
-
CNN said it will drop its lawsuit against the Trump administration after the White House fully restored White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s press pass. The administration’s letter to Acosta restoring his pass also included a list of ‘rules’ for reporters who attend White House press briefings.
-
Three Democratic senators filed a suit in U.S. District Court to block Matthew Whitaker’s appointment to the office of Attorney General, claiming it is unconstitutional because Whitaker has never been confirmed by the Senate.
-
The White House Correspondents Association broke with tradition and announced that, instead of a comedian, famed biographer Ron Chernow will host its annual dinner.
-
Some of the U.S. troops stationed at the southern border will reportedly start to return home this week.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez Goes to Washington: The New York congresswoman-elect arrived in the nation’s capital under a huge spotlight. How will she use her celebrity? (Russell Berman)
-
Class, Not Race?: “If Democrats were to focus more attention on economic issues, they just might be able to win back the non-elite white voters they’ve been bleeding for half a century,” writes Joan C. Williams in the December issue of The Atlantic.
-
Journalists Are Sometimes Complicit: Too often, the news media helps spread President Trump’s lies. Derek Thompson explains how journalists can do better.
-
Is Nothing Sacred?: Over the weekend, President Trump dismissed criticism from the admiral who led the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden, saying William H. McRaven is a “Hillary. Clinton. Fan.” The exchange shows that for Trump, everything is political. (Andrew Kragie)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
A Crucial Victory: Lucy McBath’s win in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District functions as a weather vane for the future of the Democratic Party. (Jelani Cobb, The New Yorker)
History of a Fire: The Camp fire raging across northern California is the deadliest in the state’s history. Here’s how it started. (Los Angeles Times)
The Negotiator: Nancy Pelosi is mounting her campaign to be Speaker of the House for the second time. But can she satisfy a caucus that’s veering further to the left? (Robert Draper, New York Times)
Watch A Lie Grow: Follow how lies become truth as they traverse the digital-media landscape. (Eli Saslow, The Washington Post)
We’re always looking for ways to improve The Politics & Policy Daily. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Let us know anytime here.
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.